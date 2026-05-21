Hoffman Effort to Strengthen Workplace Rights Bureau Heads to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A plan led by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to strengthen the Workplace Rights Bureau, close loopholes and hold bad actors accountable is heading to the governor for final approval.

“These are needed updates that will help the Workplace Rights Bureau do its job effectively for workers across our state,” Hoffman said. “Whether it’s making workplaces safer, or ensuring workers receive the money they are owed, this bureau serves a critical role looking out for Illinois residents. I appreciate Attorney General Raoul’s work on this initiative, and I’m glad to see it heading toward final approval and implementation.”

The Attorney General’s Workplace Rights Bureau protects and advances employment rights for workers across the state, investigating and litigating cases involving serious or persistent violations of workplace safety, wage theft and other unfair employment practices.

Hoffman’s House Bill 4725, which passed the Senate Wednesday with bipartisan support, strengthens investigative tools, clarifies the bureau’s jurisdiction, streamlines subpoena procedures and institutes needed penalties to stop those who destroy evidence or refuse to comply with the law.

Additional information about the Workplace Rights Bureau, including an annual Labor Day Report, can be viewed at https://www.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/rights-of-the-people/workplace-rights/.

For more information, please contact RepJayHoffman@gmail.com.