Jake Cohen of Bisnar Chase Named to National Trial Lawyers Top 100 for 2026

Bisnar Chase Trial Lawyer, Jake Cohen

Bisnar Chase announces senior associate and first-chair trial attorney Jake Cohen has been selected for the prestigious National Trial Lawyers Top 100 for 2026.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This highly selective national distinction honors only the most accomplished civil plaintiff trial attorneys who stand out for their proven leadership, strong professional reputation, courtroom influence, and consistent success delivering justice for injured clients. Jake Cohen ’s inclusion highlights his steadfast focus on fighting for victims of serious accidents throughout California and Nevada.Born and raised in Venice Beach, California, Jake developed an early drive for excellence. Starting at age 16, he balanced full-time work in demanding roles—such as personal training and restaurant and hospitality positions—while pursuing his education. That same determination and discipline continue to fuel his aggressive advocacy on behalf of clients in high-stakes litigation.Jake holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor cum laude from Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, where he repeatedly made the dean's list. Licensed in both California and Nevada, he is also admitted to practice before the United States District Court for the Central District of California. Prior to concentrating on plaintiff-side work, he learned valuable lessons while working as a law clerk at a criminal defense firm.Specializing in catastrophic injury and complex consumer matters, Jake handles cases involving motor vehicle and truck collisions, premises liability and slip-and-fall incidents, animal attacks, dangerous or defective products, construction-site injuries, and wrongful death claims. His approach is shaped by advanced training at the renowned Gerry Spence Trial Lawyers College, where he honed techniques centered on genuine juror connection, clear storytelling, and breaking down intricate legal concepts into compelling, understandable narratives. This preparation has translated into powerful results inside and outside the courtroom.Among his notable recoveries are several multi-million-dollar outcomes, including an $11 million verdict in a commercial truck crash that caused severe crush injuries, a $10 million settlement stemming from a catastrophic restaurant fire, a $5 million award for traumatic brain injury caused by a falling umbrella, and a $3 million recovery for a construction worker struck by a forklift who suffered brain trauma and multiple fractures. He has secured additional seven-figure resolutions in cases involving vehicle defects, fatal accidents, property hazards, and more.Beyond this latest honor , Jake Cohen has been named a 2026 Super Lawyer (following Rising Star recognition annually from 2020 through 2025). He also holds 2026 distinctions as a Top 40 Under 40 National Trial Lawyer, Elite Lawyer, Million Dollar Litigator, and one of California’s Top 10 Personal Injury Attorneys Under 40 according to NAOPIA. Active in the legal community, he belongs to leading organizations such as the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC), Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA), American Association for Justice (AAJ), American Bar Association (ABA), and the Attorneys’ Information Exchange Group (AIEG).Reflecting on his role, Jake states:“I believe in holding wrongdoers accountable and forcing them to compensate those they injure. I get the chance to fight for victims, as well as deter future misconduct, making the world a safer place.”This achievement underscores Jake’s exceptional trial skills while reinforcing Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys ’ long-standing dedication to client-centered, results-oriented representation. The firm has secured more than $1 billion in recoveries for clients and maintains a 99% success rate.About Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.