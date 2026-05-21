TWO HILL FARRER & BURRILL ATTORNEYS NAMED LEGAL VISIONARIES BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

Maggie Strong Jordan Parr

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that attorneys Maggie Strong and Jordan Parr have been recognized as “Legal Visionaries” by the Los Angeles Times in a special feature. “The attorneys featured in the following pages distinguish themselves not only through skill and results but through an unwavering commitment to their clients, their craft and the communities they serve,” states the publication.“Both Maggie and Jordan exemplify the talent, dedication and professionalism that drive exceptional client service,” said Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis. “Their hard work and commitment to the legal profession make this recognition especially well deserved.”At Hill Farrer, Maggie “manages a multifaceted trusts and estates practice where she implements sophisticated lifetime gifting strategies to preserve wealth for multi-generational heirs,” according to her profile. Harnessing her background as a professional classical cellist, Maggie applies collaborative discipline to represent personal representatives in technical probate proceedings, guide successor trustees through high-value incapacities, and successfully litigate undue influence claims.Jordan “crafts bespoke strategies for high-net-worth individuals while navigating the sensitive family dynamics accompanying probate and conservatorship administrations,” highlights the feature. Leveraging a background in church ministry, Jordan blends legal technicality with empathy to resolve emotionally charged disputes, including $20 million estates, and successfully pursues elder abuse claims. He supports the Southern California trusts and estates community through his role on the Beverly Hills Bar Association’s trusts and estates executive committee.

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