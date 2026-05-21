Saskatchewan Approves Mineral Rights Transfers for Onion Lake Cree Nation, Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation and Pasqua First Nation

CANADA, May 21 - Released on May 21, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan has approved the transfer of additional Crown mineral rights to the Government of Canada on behalf of Onion Lake Cree Nation, Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation and Pasqua First Nation in support of their Treaty Land Entitlement (TLE) agreements.

"The transfer of Crown land and Crown mineral rights to entitlement recipient First Nations is an important Treaty responsibility," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said. "This process allows Saskatchewan and Canada to uphold our Treaty commitments while fostering a new generation of prosperity and long-term economic growth for First Nation people."

The province has approved the transfer of approximately 64.34 hectares (159.00 acres) of Crown mineral rights for Onion Lake Cree Nation. This transfer brings to total Crown mineral rights approved for transfer under the Saskatchewan Treaty Land Entitlement Framework Agreement for Onion Lake Cree Nation to approximately 36,961 hectares (91,334 acres).

For Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, the province has approved the transfer of approximately 64.34 hectares (159.00 acres) of Crown mineral rights. This latest transfer brings the total Crown mineral rights approved for transfer under the Carry the Kettle First Nation Treaty Land Entitlement Settlement Agreement to approximately 13,374 hectares (33,049 acres).

Approximately 185.35 hectares (458.01 acres) of Crown mineral rights has been approved by the province for transfer to Pasqua First Nation. This latest transfer brings the total Crown mineral rights approved for transfer under the Pasqua Band Treaty Land Entitlement Settlement Agreement to approximately 1,776 hectares (4,389 acres).

The TLE process involves Saskatchewan, Canada and Entitlement First Nations that did not receive all the reserve land they were entitled to under Treaty. Saskatchewan leads the country in land transfers with 899,210.14 acres of land transferred to date under TLE.

To learn more about TLE in Saskatchewan, visit saskatchewan.ca.

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