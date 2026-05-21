Independent Review Begins to Strengthen Hospital Safety and Security

CANADA, May 22 - Released on May 21, 2026

Work is beginning this week on the independent, third-party review of hospital safety and security.

The Ministry of Health has contracted Buckingham Security Services Ltd., to perform the review under the leadership of Clive Weighill, executive director at Buckingham. Weighill is a former Saskatoon police chief and served as Saskatchewan's chief coroner.

“Our government is committed to ensuring the safety of both patients and health care workers,” Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “Steps have already been taken in several facilities across the province and are showing positive results. The review being conducted by Clive Weighill will inform further enhancements to safety in hospitals throughout our province.”

"Safety is a vital part of Saskatchewan's health system, impacting patients, visitors and staff," said Weighill. "Identifying supports to enhance security will benefit those within the system and the public alike."

The review is expected to take approximately six months.

It will examine current practices and provide recommendations to help improve safety for patients, visitors and staff across Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) facilities. It will include site visits to SHA facilities, as well as meetings with First Nations and Metis organizations, unions and staff.

"The Saskatchewan Health Authority is committed to ensuring safe environments for patients, families and staff," SHA CEO Andrew Will said. "This independent review provides an important opportunity to strengthen safety across our facilities, and we will work in close collaboration with the review team as they evaluate current practices and identify opportunities for improvement."

The review does not include:

activities beyond the scope of security provided by protective services officers, for example, triage at emergency units, medical diagnosis and treatment, surgery wait times or general administration within the health system; or

detailed investigations of individual incidents, current investigations and processes currently underway or already completed.

Individuals with lived experiences relevant to the security review may also email safety@buckinghamsecurity.com to provide input.

Concerns raised by staff and patients and increasing volume and complexity of Protective Services interventions has highlighted the need for a system-wide comprehensive review.

Several actions to strengthen hospital safety are already underway, including the installation of metal detectors at emergency department entrances in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and North Battleford, as well at the Regina Urgent Care Centre.

In addition, the SHA issued a Request for Proposals for third-party security services for facilities in La Loche, Shellbrook, Swift Current, Moose Jaw, Weyburn, Nipawin, Melfort and Kamsack. These measures are being advanced while the independent review will inform longer-term, system-wide improvements.

Buckingham Security Services is a Saskatchewan based business. Founder Rod Buckingham spent 36 years in law enforcement with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Regina Police Service (RPS). He is also a security consultant for the Canadian Football League (CFL).

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Desk

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

Media Relations

Saskatchewan Health Authority

Saskatoon

Phone: 1-833-766-4392

Email: media@saskhealthauthority.ca