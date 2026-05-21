MPO Notice: Notice of Public Joint Meeting for the CAC & BPAC of the Hernando-Citrus MPO on May 28, 2026, at 10:30 a.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) and the Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) of the Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will conduct a joint public meeting on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hernando County Building Division Training Facility, 1661 Blaise Drive, Brooksville. Items on the agenda include but are not limited to:

Review and Approval of the April 23, 2026, Regular Meeting Minutes

Review and Recommendation of Revision 4 to the FY 2026-FY 2030 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for Section 5307 Capital Funds for the Hernando County Transit System (TheBus) and the Citrus County Transit System, and Reflection of Section 5339 Funds for the Hernando County Transit System (TheBus) and for the Citrus County Transit System

Review and Recommendation of the Congestion Management Process (CMP), as prepared by the General Planning Consultant, Benesch & Associates

Review and Recommendation of the Complete Streets Update, as prepared by the General Planning Consultant, Benesch & Associates

Review and Recommendation of the Annual Update of the Draft List of Priority Projects (LOPP)

Review and Recommendation of the Draft Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) FY 2027-FY 2031, as prepared by the General Planning Consultant, Benesch & Associates

Review and Recommendation of the Traffic Counts and Level of Service Analysis for Citrus County, as prepared by the General Planning Consultant, Kimley-Horn

Review and Recommendation of the Traffic Counts and Level of Service Analysis for Hernando County, as prepared by the General Planning Consultant, Kimley-Horn

ADD TO MY CALENDAR

All meetings are open to the public. Any questions concerning this public meeting should be directed to Mr. Bob Esposito, MPO Executive Director, Hernando-Citrus MPO, 789 Providence Boulevard, Brooksville, Florida, 34601, telephone (352) 754-4082, or email resposito@hernandocounty.us. Approximately one week prior to the meeting, the agenda may be viewed online at: www.hernandocounty.us or www.HernandoCitrusMPO.us.

Any person who decides to appeal any decision made by the committee with regard to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing, said person will need a record of the proceeding, and that, for such purpose, said person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based, Section 286.0105 F.S.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons with disabilities needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact Mr. Bob Esposito at 352-754-4082 no later than 48 hours in advance of the meeting. If you are hearing or speech impaired, dial 7-1-1 (TTY) via Florida Relay Service for assistance.

If persons require language interpretation services, please contact our office at 1-352-754-4082 for information. Language Interpreter Services are also available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-752-6096. Si las personas requieren servicios de interpretación de idiomas, comuníquese con nuestra oficina al 1-352-754-4082 para obtener información. Los servicios de interpretación de idiomas también están disponibles las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana al 1-800-752-6096.