Custom Spanish Equestrian Ranch Hits Market in Tucson Mountains Corridor

Tucson Mountains Corridor. No HOA. No Compromises. This is What a Complete Equestrian Operation Looks Like. Your Horses Will Thank You. Shaded center walkway, tackroom, and long stalls. Every detail is here

Rare turnkey equestrian ranch in Tucson featuring custom Spanish architecture, roping arena, barn, pool, workshop, and Catalina Mountain views.

This is not a property you build overnight. This is a ranch you spend decades assembling, where every detail was designed with purpose and functionality.” — Angelica M. Deitering, Bliss Realty & Investments

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare turnkey equestrian estate has officially hit the market in Tucson’s highly sought-after Tucson Mountains Corridor. Located at 5060 N Camino De Oeste, this custom Spanish ranch offers an increasingly difficult combination to find in Southern Arizona: a fully operational horse property paired with a thoughtfully remodeled luxury residence on 5.57 acres with no HOA restrictions.

Designed for both serious equestrian functionality and elevated desert living, the property delivers a complete ranch experience with infrastructure, layout, and amenities that would take years to recreate. From the moment you enter the property, the intentional design and operational efficiency are immediately evident.

The equestrian facilities were purpose-built with functionality at the forefront. The ranch includes a modern 1,760-square-foot barn with four oversized private stalls, a shaded center walkway, tack room, turnout pens, automatic waterers, and a mare motel with connected turnout areas. Additional ranch amenities include a 50-foot round pen, hay barn, chicken coop, concrete wash rack with hitching post, cattle pen, stripping chute, return alley, and an extra-length roping arena complete with lighting, sprinkler system, and dual gated trailer access.

Supporting the operation are more than 4,500 square feet of outbuildings and utility structures, including a 1,375-square-foot multi-use workshop featuring a two-car garage door, built-in shelving, and dual 30-amp and 50-amp RV electrical hookups with future conversion potential. The property also includes a shared well with a recorded water agreement and a fully paid solar lease with approximately ten years remaining.

What sets this ranch apart is not simply the infrastructure itself, but the way the land was designed to function cohesively. The home sits elevated above the equestrian facilities, allowing unobstructed views of the Catalina Mountains on one side and the entire ranch operation below on the other. From the pool deck and main living spaces, owners can overlook the arena, barns, and turnout areas while still enjoying panoramic mountain and desert views. Hot air balloons drifting across the Tucson skyline are a regular sight from the kitchen windows and outdoor entertaining areas.

The approximately 2,986-square-foot residence blends timeless Spanish architecture with modern comfort and extensive interior remodeling. The single-level home features soaring clerestory ceilings, exposed wood beams, tongue-and-groove planking, Saltillo tile flooring, and an open layout designed for both everyday living and entertaining.

The fully reconfigured gourmet kitchen serves as the centerpiece of the home and includes custom finishes, a butcher block island, upgraded appliances, and seamless flow into the surrounding living and dining spaces. The primary suite offers a spa-inspired retreat with a fully tiled walk-in shower featuring bench seating, glass block accents, and designer Spanish-style finishes. A secondary primary suite includes a clawfoot soaking tub, further enhancing the home’s resort-style atmosphere.

Outdoor amenities continue the luxury lifestyle experience with a pebble tec pool, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, expansive patio areas, and mature desert landscaping that complements the surrounding Tucson terrain. Every detail throughout the property reflects long-term planning, investment, and craftsmanship.

“This is not a property you build overnight,” the listing notes. “This is a property you spend decades assembling. Every detail was thought through and every dollar was spent with purpose.”

Located just minutes from Interstate 10 and the newly completed Sunset Links overpass, the property provides convenient access to Tucson amenities while maintaining the privacy, space, and operational flexibility that horse owners seek.

With horse properties becoming increasingly limited throughout Arizona, especially those combining luxury residential design with fully developed equestrian infrastructure, 5060 N Camino De Oeste represents a truly rare market offering.

The property is listed at $1,069,000.

Property Details:

5060 N Camino De Oeste

Tucson, AZ 85745

3 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 2,986 Sq Ft | 5.57 Acres

The property is listed by Angelica M. Deitering of Bliss Realty & Investments.

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