Mercury Fiber Expands Fiber Internet Access in Aboite Township, Indiana

Aboite Township residents will soon have a better internet choice with superior fiber performance and transparent pricing.

We’re proud that our customers consistently rate their experience with Mercury so highly, and we’re excited to bring that same exceptional experience to residents and businesses in Aboite Township.” — AJ Long, Acting CEO of Mercury Fiber

ABOITE TOWNSHIP, IN, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mercury Fiber, a Midwest-based provider of high-speed fiber internet, is constructing a new fiber network in Aboite Township, Indiana, just outside Fort Wayne. The expansion will give residents and businesses a better choice for internet service, combining the speed and reliability of fiber with simple, transparent pricing and highly rated customer satisfaction.As more households and businesses rely on internet service for work, school, entertainment, telehealth, gaming, smart home technology, and everyday communication, Mercury Fiber is investing in a network built to support today’s connected lifestyles and tomorrow’s growing bandwidth needs.Unlike traditional large-scale providers, Mercury Fiber is focused on delivering a better overall internet experience, with clear pricing, no hidden fees, no data caps, no long-term contracts, supported by a team committed to quality service.A Better Internet Option for Aboite TownshipMercury Fiber’s new fiber network will deliver high-performance internet built for the way homes and businesses connect today. Compared to cable internet, fiber offers stronger reliability, faster performance, and the capacity to support multiple connected devices, video calls, streaming, gaming, cloud applications, and smart home systems at the same time. Fiber internet can provide more than 20 times faster internet upload speeds than traditional cable internet. While some cable providers describe their networks as “fiber-powered,” true fiber internet brings fiber directly to the home or business, helping deliver a faster, more reliable experience.Mercury Fiber also brings a customer experience that stands apart from many well-known national internet providers. Based on third-party customer satisfaction data, Mercury Fiber outperforms major providers in key customer satisfaction categories. The company also maintains strong customer ratings across field operations, customer care, and the overall customer experience.“People in Aboite Township may already have internet options, but we believe they deserve a better choice,” said AJ Long, Acting CEO of Mercury Fiber. “Mercury Fiber is bringing a superior fiber network to the community, along with straightforward pricing and service people can count on. We’re proud that our customers consistently rate their experience with Mercury so highly, and we’re excited to bring that same exceptional customer experience to residents and businesses in Aboite Township.”The Aboite Township project reflects Mercury Fiber’s continued investment in communities across the Midwest. Mercury Fiber currently serves homes and businesses across Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio.Mercury Fiber is Coming to Local NeighborhoodsAs construction progresses, Mercury Fiber representatives will be visiting neighborhoods in Aboite Township to share information about service availability, fiber internet benefits, installation, and plan options.Residents can expect:• Trained Mercury Fiber representatives in branded attire, ready to answer questions about the new fiber network.• Information about Mercury Fiber service options, availability, installation, and fiber internet benefits.• A better internet choice, one focused on superior fiber performance, transparent pricing, strong customer satisfaction, and a better overall experience.Residents interested in service can check availability and sign up at MercuryFiber.com About Mercury FiberMercury Fiber serves homes and businesses across Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio with fast, reliable fiber internet and a customer-first approach. Mercury Fiber is committed to delivering high-performing, simple, and secure internet solutions that connect and empower the communities it serves.ContactBrooke ChonkoDirector of MarketingMercury Fiberbrooke.chonko@mercuryfiber.com

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