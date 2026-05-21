MarineIndustryListings.com Gives Marine Dealers Their First 100 Combo Listings Free

Boats, Motors, Trailers, Stern Drives, and Full Packages

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarineIndustryListings.com, the dealer division of OutboardListings.com, announced that the first 100 dealer combo listings are completely free. Marine dealerships, brokerages, service centers, and marine resellers can now list boats, outboard motors, trailers, stern drives, and full boat-motor-trailer packages at zero cost — no credit card required, no commission on sale, no expiration tricks.

“Dealers are paying $300 to $500 per listing on the big aggregator sites, and half the time those leads are junk,” said the founder of MarineIndustryListings.com. “We are giving marine dealerships 100 free combo listings so they can load their real inventory — boats, motors, trailers, the whole package — and see what a platform built for the marine industry actually does for them. No contracts, no gotchas.”



The Problem for Marine Dealers

Marine dealerships face a fragmented advertising landscape. Boat Trader and Boats.com charge per-listing fees that add up fast across a multi-unit lot. eBay Motors stacks listing fees on top of final value commissions. Facebook restricted business page listings in January 2023, cutting off a free channel that thousands of dealers relied on. Most platforms only handle boats — dealers who want to list individual motors, trailers, or stern drives have to use separate platforms or Craigslist, splitting their inventory across multiple sites with no unified dashboard.

For the mid-size dealer with 30 boats, 50 motors, and a trailer lot, this means managing inventory across three or four platforms, paying separate fees on each, and fielding leads from buyers who saw a motor on one site but want the trailer listed somewhere else.



Who This Is For

→ Marine dealerships carrying new and used inventory across boats, motors, and trailers. One platform for everything instead of three separate listing sites.

→ Boat brokerages representing clients who want maximum exposure across all marine categories, not just hulls.

→ Marine service centers that accumulate trade-in motors, repowered pulls, and customer-abandoned units. These shops need a fast, low-cost way to move inventory that is not core to their service business.

→ Marine resellers and auction buyers who flip estate lots, insurance salvage, and dealer closeouts. These operations run on thin margins and cannot absorb $300+ per-listing fees.



What Marine Dealers Get (Free)

→ Up to 10 free combo listings per account — list any combination of boats, outboard motors, trailers, stern drives, and complete packages.

→ AI-powered listing creation — The platform’s GPT-4o engine scanner identifies make, model, year, horsepower, and stroke type from a single photo. Dealers confirm the specs, set a price, and go live in under two minutes per unit.

→ 4 photos per listing including hull shots, engine bay, trailer, and detail images.

→ Zip code searchable so local buyers find dealer inventory first.

→ Buyer messaging system for qualified inquiries without exposing the dealership’s direct phone lines.

→ Price drop alerts that notify saved-listing buyers the moment a price is adjusted.

→ Full marine marketplace — boats, motors, trailers, stern drives, and combo packages all live under one unified marketplace at https://outboardlistings.com/marine-industry-listings.

→ Dealer dashboard with inventory management, lead tracking, and performance analytics.

→ API and CSV inventory sync for dealers with existing DMS systems.

→ 90-day listing duration with renewal options.



Promotion Details

Dealer Promo Code

DEALER100

Enter this code at listing creation. No credit card required.

→ First 100 dealer combo listings total across all users — once claimed, the promotion ends and standard dealer pricing applies.

→ Up to 10 free listings per dealer account.

→ List boats, outboard motors, trailers, stern drives, or complete boat-motor-trailer packages.

→ 4 photos per listing.

→ Phone verification required to prevent bot and spam abuse.

→ 90-day listing duration, same as paid dealer packages.

→ Zero commission on sale — dealers keep 100% of the transaction.



Why Free for Marine Dealers?

“Dealers are the backbone of the marine industry, and they are getting nickel-and-dimed by every platform out there,” the founder said. “We built MarineIndustryListings.com to be a full-service marine marketplace — not just outboards, but boats, trailers, stern drives, everything a dealership carries. Giving away 100 free combo listings is our way of proving the platform works. Load your inventory, see the leads come in, and then decide if we are worth your business. No contract, no pressure.”

MarineIndustryListings.com does not operate as a broker or consignment service and does not take a percentage of any sale. The platform charges flat listing fees for paid packages, with dealer plans starting at $299 per month.



Full Marine Industry Marketplace

MarineIndustryListings.com is the dealer-facing division of OutboardListings.com, covering boats, outboard motors, trailers, stern drives, and full combo packages. Marine dealers can list their entire inventory under one roof instead of splitting units across multiple platforms. The marketplace hub is live at https://outboardlistings.com/marine-industry-listings.



Marine Business Directory Integration

Marine dealers who list inventory on the platform can also claim their free profile in the Marine Directory, which contains 27,000+ business listings across 50+ categories in all 50 states. Directory profiles include verified contact information, business hours, location on a satellite map, and category placement. Claiming is free at https://outboardlistings.com/directory/claim.



Platform at a Glance

Full marine marketplace: boats, motors, trailers, stern drives, and combo packages

→ 5,000+ engine models across 30+ manufacturers

→ 27,000+ marine directory listings across 50 states and 50+ categories

→ AI Outboard Scanner — GPT-4o computer vision identifies engines from a single photo

→ Voice Search — industry-first voice-activated engine search for buyers

→ Dealer API and CSV inventory sync

→ 13 community forum categories

→ Events calendar with nationwide boating events

→ Self-serve advertising platform for marine businesses

→ Parts marketplace for marine components

→ 17-platform competitor comparison at https://outboardlistings.com/boat-selling-websites



About MarineIndustryListings.com

MarineIndustryListings.com is the dealer-facing division of OutboardListings.com, operated by Proxy1Media LLC. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the platform serves the recreational and commercial marine community with technology that simplifies vessel and engine transactions. The platform is self-funded with no outside investors or venture capital. Individual listing packages start at $99; dealer packages start at $299 per month.

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