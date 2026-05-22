BigOrange Marketing CEO Margee Moore Nominated as Guide at StoryBrand Live Workshop in Nashville

Margee Moore is the CEO of BigOrange Marketing and a StoryBrand certified guide.

Cincinnati CEO and community leader joins select group of certified guides chosen to assist business leaders directly at StoryBrand's flagship annual event.

It is a vote of confidence from the StoryBrand organization that we are a top StoryBrand marketing firm in Cincinnati and across the country.” — Margee Moore, CEO

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Margee Moore, CEO and founder of BigOrange Marketing, a leading AI and digital marketing agency, was selected to serve as an "in the room" guide at StoryBrand's live workshop in Nashville in April. This designation is given to a small, handpicked group of StoryBrand Certified Guides who coach business leaders directly at StoryBrand's flagship events.StoryBrand, founded by Wall Street Journal best-selling author Donald Miller, is a messaging framework that helps businesses clarify their marketing message by positioning the customer as the hero of the story and the company as the guide. The framework is used by B2B and B2C companies to simplify websites, sales messaging and lead generation. Live workshops bring business leaders to Nashville for a two-day, immersive experience in which they build their BrandScript with hands-on coaching from certified guides."Being selected to coach in the room is one of the most meaningful credentials a StoryBrand Certified Guide can earn," said Moore. "It is a vote of confidence from the StoryBrand organization that we are a top StoryBrand marketing firm in Cincinnati and across the country."Moore is the Amazon best-selling author of "Marketing Fusion" and co-author of "Squeeze the Day" and "MSP Marketing Essentials". She founded BigOrange Marketing in 2017 and leads its MSP, manufacturing and custom home builder marketing. The agency applies StoryBrand alongside the “They Ask, You Answer” methodology and HubSpot’s sales and marketing platform to build messaging-driven growth engines for its clients.BigOrange Marketing is a WBENC-certified, Cincinnati-based digital marketing agency purpose-driven to help American businesses prosper through websites, social media, content marketing, video, paid ads and more. The agency specializes in marketing for managed service providers , manufacturers, custom home builders and landscaping companies. BigOrange is a HubSpot Solutions Partner, StoryBrand Certified Guide and Google Partner. Services include websites, SEO, AI visibility, content marketing, video, social media, paid campaigns and HubSpot implementation. Learn more at BigOrange.Marketing.Companies looking to apply StoryBrand to their own marketing communications can schedule a non-sales call with BigOrange Marketing on their website.

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