Ilham Aliyev and President of France held phone conversation
AZERBAIJAN, May 21 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a phone conversation with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron.
This information was shared on the official X social media account of the President of Azerbaijan.
The post reads: “Today, I received a phone call from President Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron). During the phone conversation, we reviewed issues on the agenda of Azerbaijan–France bilateral relations and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.
We also discussed regional and global developments.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.