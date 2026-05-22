Alessa Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Peter Carroll and Dr. Neal Shore to Lead Clinical Advisory Board

Internationally Renowned Prostate Cancer Researchers to Support Continued Clinical Advancement of Enolen

Dr. Carroll and Dr. Shore are recognized luminaries in the field of urologic oncology research, each with a wealth of experience in the study of novel treatments for prostate cancer” — Cam Gallagher

SAN CARLOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alessa Therapeutics (“Alessa”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing novel localized drug delivery technology for the treatment of early-stage prostate cancer, today announced the formation of its Clinical Advisory Board (CAB), with esteemed prostate cancer researchers Peter Carroll, MD, MPH, and Neal Shore, MD, FACS, appointed as its Co-Chairmen.The CAB will work closely with Alessa’s leadership team on the continued clinical development of Enolen, the Company’s lead product candidate for the treatment of low to intermediate risk, localized prostate cancer and which utilizes novel anti-androgen eluting implants containing the FDA-approved prostate cancer compound enzalutamide. Alessa expects to announce additional appointments to the CAB in the coming months.“Dr. Carroll and Dr. Shore are recognized luminaries in the field of urologic oncology research, each with a wealth of experience in the study of novel treatments for prostate cancer,” said Cam Gallagher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alessa Therapeutics. “Both have been dedicated to the development of Enolen over the recent years and we are honored to have them lead our CAB. We look forward to leveraging their deep expertise and insights in our continued clinical advancement of Enolen as well as our other promising programs focused in prostate cancer.”Dr. Neal ShoreDr. Shore is the Medical Director of The Carolina Urologic Research Center. He has conducted more than 400 clinicaltrials with a particular focus on genitourinary oncology indications and is an internationally recognized expert and researcher in systemic therapies for patients with advanced urologic cancers, such as prostate, kidney and bladder cancers.Dr. Shore serves on the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Guidelines Committee for Bladder Cancer as well as the boards of the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network and the Duke Global Health Institute. He is the Chair of both the Prostate Cancer Academy and the Bladder/Kidney Cancer Academy and the Co-Chair of the annual AUA International Prostate Forum. Dr. Shore also served/serves on the editorial boards of Reviews in Urology, Urology Times, Chemotherapy Advisor, OncLive, PLOS ONE, Urology Practice, JUOP and World Journal of Urology. He is also an Editor of both Reviews in Urology and Everyday Urology-Oncology and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.“The recent clinical demonstration of Enolen’s ability to safely and locally deliver enzalutamide to the prostate via sustained drug eluting implants was a groundbreaking achievement,” said Dr. Shore. “I look forward to working with Alessa’s talented and dedicated team to build upon this and its many other successes to date and to help bring a new and desperately needed prostate cancer treatment option to patients.”Dr. Peter CarrollDr. Carroll is a Professor in the Department of Urology at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), which is consistently ranked as one of the top urology departments in the country and as one of the leading recipients of National Institutes of Health funding for urology. He holds the Ken and Donna Derr-Chevron Distinguished Professorships in Urology.An author or co-author of more than 700 publications, Dr. Carroll is currently the principal investigator or co-investigator for numerous scientific studies. Dr. Carroll has been the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions during his career, including the Eugen Fuller Triennial Prostate Award and the SUO Medal from the American Urological Association and the Society of Urologic Oncology, respectively. He has also a past awardee of the coveted Barringer Medal from the American Association of Genitourinary Surgeons, the Société Internationale d’Urologie SIU Mostafa M. Elhilali Award, the Ramon Guiteras Award from the American Urology Association, the Exceptional Physician Award from UCSF and the Huggins Award from the Society of Urologic Oncology.“Clinical research to date provides powerful evidence of Enolen’s potential as a treatment alternative for patients suffering from early-stage prostate cancer and one capable of avoiding the negative side effects of many current therapies,” said Dr. Carroll. “This is an exciting moment in Alessa’s evolution, and I look forward to the opportunity to help support the development of a clinical candidate that could help fill a persistent and glaring void in the prostate cancer treatment landscape.”About EnolenEnolen leverages Alessa’s proprietary local delivery technology which can deliver anti-androgens directly to diseased tissue in the prostate. This localized delivery can help eliminate the side effects of systemic anti-androgen and testosterone-lowering drugs, including fatigue, sexual dysfunction, muscle mass loss, cognitive issues, metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular events.Preclinical and clinical studies to date demonstrate that Alessa’s implant technology can deliver durable and continuous release of effective anti-cancer agents, achieving high local drug concentrations while minimizing the negative side effects which can result from systemic exposure.Enolen is currently being studied in a Phase 1/1b trial evaluating its safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy for localized sustained delivery of enzalutamide into the prostate in men with localized prostate cancer undergoing prostatectomy. Alessa recently announced positive preliminary safety and efficacy results from this trial, including that all 20 patients enrolled in the initial cohort were successfully implanted.Enolen recently received Fast Track designation by the U.S. FDA, which is granted to products that are developed to treat serious or life-threatening conditions and demonstrate the potential to address unmet medical needs. The designation is intended to facilitate development and expedite review of qualifying drugs.About Alessa TherapeuticsAlessa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a proprietary drug-delivery technology platform for the sustained and localized release of clinically proven prostate cancer therapies. Developed by Dr. Pamela Munster and her team at the University of California, San Francisco, Alessa’s patented drug-eluting implants, each about the size of a grain of rice, can provide two or more years of continuous drug elution directly to diseased tissue, thus eliminating the side effects that can result from systemic exposure to certain prostate cancer drugs. Founded in 2018, Alessa is backed by leading healthcare investors including Cure Ventures and Mission BioCapital. Learn more at alessatherapeutics.com.

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