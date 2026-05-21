Exterior Foundation Waterproofing Is the Only Reliable Long-Term Defense Against a Wet Basement, ArmorThane Says

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ArmorThane cites IRC Section R406 and field results showing exterior positive-side membranes stop water before it ever reaches the foundation.

Every basement waterproofing decision comes down to one question: do you want to stop the water, or manage it after it's already inside?” — Troy Bacon, Business Development, ArmorThane USA Inc.

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArmorThane USA Inc., a manufacturer of polyurea and polyurethane protective coatings, is making the case that exterior foundation waterproofing — a positive-side barrier applied to the outside of below-grade walls — is the only method that reliably keeps a basement dry over the life of a structure, because it stops water before it ever contacts the foundation.

The argument turns on a distinction the building codes already draw. The International Residential Code separates “dampproofing” from “waterproofing” in Section R406, and the difference is not cosmetic. Dampproofing slows water vapor but is not designed to hold back water under pressure. Waterproofing is defined as a positive means of preventing moisture from migrating through the wall, and the code requires it specifically where a high water table or severe soil-water conditions exist.

That pressure is the reason most basements eventually leak. After rain or snowmelt, saturated soil pushes water against foundation walls. This force, called hydrostatic pressure, builds with depth and finds the smallest crack, cold joint, or porous spot in the concrete or block. Interior drainage systems and sump pumps collect that water after it has already passed through the wall. An exterior membrane addresses the same water at its source by sealing the wall so the water has nowhere to enter.

“Every basement waterproofing decision comes down to one question: do you want to stop the water, or do you want to manage it after it is already inside?” said Troy Bacon, business development at ArmorThane. “Interior systems have their place, and a sump pump is good insurance. But if the wall stays wet, the wall keeps deteriorating. A positive-side exterior barrier is the only approach that keeps water off the structure entirely, and that is what protects the foundation for the long term.”

ArmorThane points to spray-applied polyurea as the membrane chemistry best suited to the job. Applied directly to a prepared exterior wall at roughly 60 to 80 mils, polyurea cures in seconds into a seamless, monolithic film with no laps, seams, or fasteners that can become failure points. Because the membrane is flexible, it bridges hairline cracks and accommodates the small movements that concrete and masonry undergo as soil and temperature shift through the seasons — movement that can split a rigid coating.

A positive-side application also works with the water rather than against it. As hydrostatic pressure builds against the outside of the wall, it presses the membrane more tightly against the substrate rather than trying to peel it off, as it does to coatings applied on the inside. The result is a system whose seal tends to improve under the very conditions that cause other approaches to fail.

“The code language is the part contractors and homeowners often miss,” said Bacon. “R406 tells you that dampproofing is not built to handle a head of water, and that real waterproofing is required where the soil and water table demand it. We make the membrane that meets that bar, and we train and support the applicators who install it correctly.”

Exterior foundation waterproofing applies to both new construction and retrofit work. On new builds, the membrane is sprayed after the walls are formed and cured, then protected with a drain board and proper backfill. On existing homes with chronic leaks, the same system can be applied after excavation exposes the wall, often paired with corrected grading and a functioning perimeter drain so that surface water, subsurface water, and the wall barrier all work together.

ArmorThane manufactures its coatings and spray equipment in Springfield, Missouri, and supports a global network of certified applicators. Detailed guidance on exterior foundation waterproofing, including substrate preparation, membrane thickness, and drainage, is available at armorthane.com/protective-coatings/foundation-waterproofing.

About ArmorThane USA Inc.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, ArmorThane USA Inc. is a family-owned manufacturer of high-performance polyurea and polyurethane protective coatings serving industrial, commercial, military, and infrastructure markets across North America and abroad. ArmorThane’s product portfolio includes the HighLine series, ArmorLiner, UltraBlast, AquaSafe, SureGrip, and ArmorDeck coatings, supported by a global network of certified applicators. Known as “The Polyurea Professionals,” ArmorThane provides complete systems including coatings, spray equipment, training, and technical support. For more information, visit www.armorthane.com.

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