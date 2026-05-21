Prominent Civic Leader and Business Executive Jai Ferrell Releases Lola The Butterfly Inspirational Children’s Books

Lola The Butterfly Who Found Her Wings by Jai Ferrell

Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta's First CEO of Color Jai Ferrell Releases Lola The Butterfly, An Inspirational Children's Book Series

My love for storytelling started very early in my youth as I was enamored with Reading Rainbow, Mister Rodgers' Neighborhood and Sesame Street.” — Jai Ferrell

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent non-profit civic leader and business executive Jai Ferrell announces "Lola The Butterfly Who Lost Her Wings", the first release in a children’s books series focused on inspiration, life lessons, encouragement and self-belief. This installment details the journey of Lola, a tiny caterpillar that sets off on a journey to find her missing wings. On her quest, she encounters friends in the forest each offering guidance along the way.

“My love for storytelling started very early in my youth as I was enamored with Reading Rainbow, Mister Rodgers' Neighborhood and Sesame Street. I am grateful to be in a season where I am able to demonstrate my passion for creative expression and storytelling while both inspiring and educating our youth," said Ferrell.

Ferrell is no stranger to children’s entertainment as she served as executive producer for "Kasha and the Zulu King" a feature length animation film acquired and broadcast on BET Networks / Viacom in 2013. The first ever of its kind acquired by the network, the animated film earned an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Children’s Program.

In this new release and throughout the Lola The Butterfly & Company series, Ferrell reflects on her personal journey including themes of adversity, grief, triumph, and finding purpose using storytelling and vibrant illustrations to engage youth readers. While intended for children, the lessons and achievements articulated in the Lola the Butterfly series will inspire readers of all ages.

The book series also educates readers on real-life scenarios like going to the airport, visiting the zoo and touring a college campus from the perspective of the fictional character, Lola the butterfly and how she channels courage, integrity and confidence as she overcomes challenges despite the circumstance.

Product Details

Title: Lola The Butterfly Who Found Her Wings

Author: Jai Ferrell

Publisher: Staten House

Formats (ISBN):

ISBN 979-8-903-29822-8 (Paperback Edition)

ISBN 979-8-904-17153-7 (Hardback Edition)

ISBN 979-8-904-17174-2 (eBook)

Retail Pricing

Paperback: $21.50

Hardback: $32.50

Available now through major online retailers and at lolathebutterfly.com.

Upcoming Engagements

• Sunday, June 7: Pass the Book with Fefe Podcast at Village Books (Atlanta, GA)

• Sunday, June 7: Book reading and signing at Village Books (Atlanta, GA)

• Saturday, August 8: Storytime at National Center for Civil and Human Rights (Atlanta, GA)

Additional engagements can be found at lolathebutterfly.com.

About the Author: Jai Ferrell is an award-winning storyteller, creative, and business executive with experience in youth development, aviation, sports marketing and media. Notably, she is the first person of color to serve as the Chief Executive Officer for the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta Council in its 100-year history supporting over 35,000 members across 35 counties in Georgia. She is a native of Atlanta, Georgia and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Spelman College, Master of Arts from Georgia State University, and a Certificate of Management Excellence from Harvard Business School. Learn more at jaiferrell.com.

About the Publisher: Staten House is a New York-based, technology-driven publishing house producing diverse titles including personal development and niche non-fiction.

For interviews and booking requests, contact hello@lolabutterfly.com.

Lola The Butterfly Who Found Her Wings Official Book Trailer

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