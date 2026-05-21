Turnkey Capital Inc Receives Return of 305,588,700 Shares from Aedan Looking Glass Inc

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Turnkey Capital Inc announces substantial reduction in outstanding shares following return of 305.5 million common shares to treasury.

Turnkey Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:TKCI)

This 72% reduction in outstanding shares significantly strengthens Turnkey Capital Inc’s capital structure...” — Turnkey Capital Inc Management

MURRIETA , CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turnkey Capital Inc (OTC: TKCI) announced today that Aedan Looking Glass Inc has returned all 305,588,700 shares of Turnkey Capital Inc common stock to the company's treasury. Following this transaction, Turnkey Capital Inc’s issued and outstanding common shares have been reduced from 423,632,027 to 118,043,327. Aedan Looking Glass Inc now holds zero shares of Turnkey Capital Inc.“This 72% reduction in outstanding shares significantly strengthens Turnkey Capital Inc’s capital structure,” said Turnkey Capital Inc management. “Retiring these shares to treasury reduces dilution and increases existing shareholders’ ownership percentages, creating a tighter equity profile that positions the company for improved earnings per share, stronger investor appeal, and greater flexibility as we pursue future growth opportunities.”The updated share structure information for Turnkey Capital Inc will be reflected on OTCMarkets following verification through its transfer agent, Clear Trust Transfer LLC, via the Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program.About Turnkey Capital IncTurnkey Capital Inc (OTC: TKCI) creates automated platforms with Machine-Learning, Adaptive and Artificial Intelligence for the consumer.Investor Relations: Russell Ward 949-612-2777Website: tkci.aiSafe Harbor Statement:This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and subject to several uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risksand factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of the latest information, future events, or otherwise.

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