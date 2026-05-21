New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies to Hold Final Public Hearing in Harlem

Commission Convenes May 30 at National Urban League Conference Center for Hearing on “From Extraction to Repair: Closing the Racial Wealth Gap”

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After traveling across New York State to hear directly from communities, the New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies (NYSCCRR) will hold its final public hearing — “From Extraction to Repair: Closing the Racial Wealth Gap” — on Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the National Urban League Conference Center, 117 West 125th Street, New York, NY 10027.The hearing is open to the public and will provide a final opportunity in this statewide hearing series for community members, advocates, scholars, faith leaders, and stakeholders to offer testimony and share perspectives on the enduring impacts of slavery, systemic racism, discriminatory wealth extraction, and the need for reparative justice in New York State.The theme, “From Extraction to Repair: Closing the Racial Wealth Gap,” will focus testimony and discussion on the historic and ongoing policies and practices that helped create the racial wealth gap, as well as the repair needed to close it.The May 30 hearing marks the culmination of the Commission’s statewide public engagement process. Through hearings, meetings, and public testimony, commissioners have listened to New Yorkers about the economic, social, and political effects of enslavement and discrimination across the state. Testimony gathered through this process will be reviewed alongside research and data as the Commission compiles its findings for a formal report to be submitted to Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State Legislature in early 2027.Invited speakers include Dr. William “Sandy” Darity, Samuel DuBois Cook Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Public Policy and Economics at Duke University; Ms. Kirsten Mullen, folklorist and founder of Artefactual; and Jerika Richardson, Senior Vice President for Equitable Justice & Strategic Initiatives at the National Urban League. The hearing will also include commissioner remarks, public testimony, and opportunities for media interviews.EVENT DETAILSPUBLIC HEARINGTheme: From Extraction to Repair: Closing the Racial Wealth GapWhen: Saturday, May 30, 2026Time: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Where:National Urban League Conference Center117 West 125th StreetNew York, NY 10027Registration: Space is limited. Reserve your spot at the NYSCCRR's Eventbrite Page.HOW TO FOLLOW THE COMMISSION'S WORKCommunity members can learn more about the Commission, access past hearing materials, and stay updated on future hearings and meetings by visiting:Connect with NYSCCRR:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nysccrr Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nysccrr LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-york-state-community-commission-on-reparations-remedies Those wishing to submit written or audio testimony may contact: ReparationsCommission@reparations.ny.govAbout the Commission: The NYSCCRR was established. by Senate Bill S1163A, introduced by Senator James Sanders, Jr. and Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages, and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul in 2023. The Commission’s mandate is to study the economic, social, and political impacts of slavery and systemic racism in New York State and produce an evidence-based report of reparations recommendations to the Governor and State Legislature.

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