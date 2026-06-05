Five States Are Funding Phone-Free Schools Grants for 2026–27 — NuKase Helps Districts Apply Before Deadlines Pass

States from TX to NY fund bell-to-bell phone storage solutions. NuKase - already in 45+ districts - is ready to help schools put grant dollars to immediate use.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 26 states now requiring schools to ban or restrict student cell phone use, state legislatures and attorneys general across the country are doing something remarkable: funding the solution. Grant programs in Texas, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Colorado are actively directing state dollars toward the purchase of secure phone storage solutions — the very infrastructure needed to enforce bell-to-bell policies. With the 2026–27 school year planning cycle already underway, NuGerm , maker of the NuKase lockable phone case built exclusively for K–12 environments, is urging eligible districts to act now — before grant deadlines close and budgets are finalized.A 2025 National Center for Education Statistics study found that more than 65% of public school leaders say cell phones hurt academic performance — a reality that has made phone-free policies a priority in districts nationwide."The funding is available right now — and the 2026–27 school year is weeks away from being planned," said a NuKase representative. "NuKase gives districts a proven, classroom-ready solution that eliminates phone distraction from the first bell to the last, without placing the burden on teachers. Districts that act now will start next year with a system that works on day one."The Texas Education Agency's Phone Free Schools Grant Program, running through August 31, 2026, was created directly to support school systems complying with HB 1481. Funding is intended for the purchase of secure storage solutions and the infrastructure necessary to enforce a districtwide personal communication device ban. The TEA grant is among the most operationally direct in the country — HB 1481 mandates compliance, and the grant funds the tool to achieve it. NuKase's bell-to-bell architecture aligns precisely with TEA's storage infrastructure requirements.The Massachusetts Office of Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell has announced the Phone Free Schools Support Grant, with applications open through June 5, 2026. The program funds storage solutions required for bell-to-bell phone policies in public schools, charter schools, and educational collaboratives. The AGO's own Cell Phones and Social Media in Schools toolkit — developed with Boston University researchers and superintendents from districts including Holyoke, Brockton, and Pioneer Valley — identifies upfront storage costs as the primary barrier to bell-to-bell adoption. Eligible Massachusetts districts can request a free NuKase sample at NuGerm.com before submitting their application.New Jersey's Department of Education launched the state's first Phone-Free Schools Grant Program in October 2025, backed by a $3 million appropriation in the FY2026 budget. The program supports districts adopting bell-to-bell policies in purchasing secure storage solutions — including locked case systems — for students in grades 6–12, and also covers staff training on cell phone policy and storage procedures. An initial round of funding was awarded to 86 school districts in December 2025, and state education officials have confirmed that additional rounds of grants will be announced to expand the program. With New Jersey also having signed a new statewide phone-free schools law effective for the 2026–27 school year, districts that have not yet applied are well-positioned to secure funding in the next round — and NuGerm's structured implementation framework, which includes staff onboarding, student tracking systems, and parent communication templates, is directly aligned with allowable uses.Pennsylvania offers one of the most accessible grant opportunities in the country — every school district receives an automatic base grant of $100,000 with no competitive application required. Under Senate Bill 700, signed into law by Governor Josh Shapiro, the state amended its School Safety & Mental Health grant program to explicitly allow lockable phone storage solutions as an eligible use of funding. Charter schools and career-technical schools are also eligible. With a proposed budget increase for school safety heading into 2026–27 and Pennsylvania's Education Secretary actively preparing a bell-to-bell implementation framework, districts that have not yet directed their allocation toward structured phone storage have a clear and timely path to do so. The NuKase and NuKase XL are purpose-built for exactly this — durable, lockable, and ready to deploy school-wide from day one.Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser established the Smartphone Challenge Grant, offering up to $50,000 per school district to fund phone restriction policies and storage solutions. Seven districts have already been awarded grants, with approved uses including pilot programs for smartphone storage devices and student education on healthy device habits. Colorado's HB25-1135 also now requires every school district and charter school to publish device policies by July 1, 2026 — creating a direct compliance window that aligns with the grant's purpose."Before NuKase, my teachers were spending the first five minutes of every class fighting about phones. That's basically gone now," said Michael Carter, High School Principal. NuKase 4.0 locks and unlocks in seconds at arrival and dismissal, with no teacher enforcement required. The NuKey controlled-access solution accommodates students with IEP, 504, or medical needs — consistent with disability accommodation guidance included in state toolkits from Massachusetts to New York. Every unit is backed by a 3-year warranty with no subscription fees, making it a budget-once solution that does not require grant renewal to sustain.NuKase is currently deployed across 45+ districts and 150,000+ units nationwide. The system includes staff training resources, student tracking systems, and pre-built parent communication templates — designed to satisfy both the storage and training components that state grant programs specifically fund.With several grant deadlines approaching and 2026–27 procurement windows closing fast, the time to act is now. Districts in Texas, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Colorado can request a free sample at NuGerm.com to evaluate the NuKase system before submitting a grant application — and be ready to go phone-free from day one of the new school year.About NuGermNuGerm is the maker of the NuKase, a lockable phone case built exclusively for K–12 school deployment. With over 150,000 units deployed across 45+ districts nationwide and more than a decade of experience serving schools, NuGerm offers durable, scalable solutions for phone-free classrooms backed by a 3-year warranty and no subscription fees.

NuKase 4.0

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