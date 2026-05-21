Coates Global Says Portugal Golden Visa Remains One of Europe’s Strongest Residency and Citizenship Planning Routes

Despite nationality law changes, Portugal offers Schengen mobility, permanent residence potential, very low stay requirements and EU citizenship path.

Most people begin their Golden Visa journey thinking about residency. What they do not always realise is just how much that residency delivers from day one, and for years to come.” — David Russell, fund advisor at New Frontiers Energy Fund

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coates Global says Portugal’s Golden Visa remains one of the most attractive residency and citizenship planning routes in Europe, even after recent changes to Portugal’s nationality law extended the potential citizenship timeline for many applicants.The firm says investors should not view the new ten-year naturalisation framework in isolation. Instead, Portugal should be compared with other credible options available to globally mobile families. On that comparison, Coates Global says Portugal remains exceptionally strong.Many European countries also require long residence periods before citizenship. Countries such as Italy and Spain may also involve long naturalisation timelines, while jurisdictions such as Germany, France and Greece generally require stronger physical residence, integration and a deeper connection to the country. Portugal remains different because the Golden Visa route allows investors to maintain residence with limited physical stay requirements, while keeping open a long-term route to Portuguese and EU citizenship.“Portugal should not be judged only by the number of years required for citizenship,” said Coates Global. “The real question is what the investor receives during those years. Portugal offers legal residence, Schengen mobility, family inclusion, permanent residence potential and a long-term route to EU citizenship, without requiring the investor to relocate full-time.”The firm says this is why Portugal remains highly competitive. Even if citizenship takes ten years, the programme still offers something very few credible countries can match: a European residence route with limited stay requirements, long-term security and eventual access to one of the world’s strongest passports if the legal requirements are met.Coates Global also says Portugal should be compared carefully with citizenship-by-investment programmes outside Europe. Caribbean citizenship programmes may offer visa-free travel benefits, but they do not provide the same legal connection to the European Union. They do not give residence rights in an EU Member State, do not provide Schengen residence, and do not create the same long-term path to EU citizenship.For many investors, this distinction is critical. Visa-free travel is useful, but it is not the same as European residence. Portuguese residence can give investors and their families a secure legal base in an EU country, visa-free travel within the Schengen Area, and a potential route to permanent residence and citizenship over time.The firm adds that permanent residence is also a valuable milestone in its own right. It is not the same as EU citizenship, but EU long-term residence status can create important rights and may allow a qualifying resident to move and reside in another EU Member State under the applicable long-term residence framework, subject to the conditions of that country. For many families, this is a major planning advantage even before citizenship.“Some investors hear ten years and think the opportunity has disappeared,” Coates Global added. “That is not correct. When compared with the alternatives, Portugal still offers one of the best combinations of residence, mobility, family security and long-term citizenship potential in Europe.”Coates Global says the current programme should also be viewed against political and economic uncertainty around the world. Many internationally mobile families are now looking for more than investment returns. They want security, education options, contingency planning, legal stability and a safe route for their children’s future.For those families, ten years may be a reasonable long-term investment in future security. During that period, investors may benefit from Schengen travel, Portuguese residence, family inclusion, permanent residence planning and the possibility of eventual EU citizenship. Coates Global says this makes Portugal particularly attractive for families who want a European option without immediately moving their entire life, business and tax residence to Portugal.Investment funds remain one of the key qualifying routes under the Portugal Golden Visa programme. This route can be attractive because the investor’s capital may be placed into a professionally managed fund while the residence period progresses in the background.One fund attracting investor attention is New Frontiers Energy Fund , a Portugal-focused renewable energy fund connected to early-stage solar projects in Portugal. The fund has stated that it is CMVM regulated and has reported strong annual performance in recent years. As with all investments, past performance is not a guarantee of future results, and investors should review the full fund documentation and obtain appropriate financial, tax and investment advice before subscribing.Coates Global says investment funds can offer two potential advantages. First, they may support the investor’s Golden Visa residence strategy. Secondly, they may allow the investor’s capital to remain commercially active rather than sitting passively. This means the investor may pursue European residence planning while also participating in a fund structure designed to generate investment returns.David Russell, fund advisor at New Frontiers Energy Fund, says investors should understand the Golden Visa primarily as a residence opportunity.“The Golden Visa is a residency story. And right now, it is a very good one.”He added that many investors underestimate how valuable residency can be.“Most people begin their Golden Visa journey thinking about residency. What they do not always realise is just how much that residency delivers from day one, and for years to come.”According to Russell, citizenship is not always the immediate priority for investors who already hold strong passports.“If you have a good passport already, citizenship does not give many more benefits than residency.”Coates Global says this view reflects the position of many high-net-worth clients. For those who already have strong travel documents, the main objective may not be urgent citizenship. It may be European access, family protection, education planning, diversification and the ability to relocate if circumstances change.The firm also notes that the legal position may still develop. More than 500 Portugal Golden Visa investors are reportedly preparing legal action against the Portuguese State, arguing that existing investors who already committed funds or made applications under the previous framework should not be unfairly affected by later nationality law changes.Coates Global says many investors and professional advisers believe existing investors may have strong arguments, particularly where they relied on the earlier framework, invested in good faith, and were affected by administrative delay. The outcome cannot be guaranteed, but the legal challenge may result in clarification, transitional protection or a more favourable outcome for existing investors.This means the current situation should not be viewed only negatively. New investors still have access to one of Europe’s strongest residence routes, and existing investors may yet see their position improved or protected through legal developments.Coates Global says investors should act carefully but not delay unnecessarily. The firm warns that Golden Visa programmes across Europe have changed repeatedly in recent years, and there is no guarantee that Portugal’s current route will remain available indefinitely.“The window is open, but no investor should assume it will remain open forever,” Coates Global said. “Portugal continues to offer a rare combination of European residence, Schengen travel, limited stay requirements, investment options and long-term EU citizenship potential. For the right investor, it remains one of the strongest opportunities in the market.”Coates Global assists clients with the immigration, procedural and strategic aspects of Portugal Golden Visa planning. This includes helping clients understand the available routes, compare options, consider timing, coordinate with Portuguese professionals and prepare for the residence application process.The firm does not provide regulated financial advice and recommends that clients obtain independent investment, tax and financial advice before making any investment decision.About New Frontiers Energy FundNew Frontiers Energy Fund is a Portugal-focused renewable energy fund available to qualifying investors considering the Portugal Golden Visa investment fund route. The fund focuses on early-stage solar projects in Portugal and positions itself around the country’s renewable energy and infrastructure development priorities.About Coates GlobalCoates Global is a London-based global immigration consultancy advising individuals, families, entrepreneurs and investors on residency and citizenship planning. The firm assists clients with Golden Visa programmes, residency-by-investment applications, citizenship strategy, international relocation planning and wider global mobility options.Coates Global advises on the immigration and procedural aspects of residency and citizenship programmes. Where required, clients are referred to appropriately qualified local lawyers, tax advisers, financial advisers and regulated professionals.

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