The Orianne Society Acquires Charles H. Wharton Conservation Center in the North Georgia Mountains

Tallulah River at The Orianne Society's Charles H. Wharton Conservation Center. Photo by Tracy Karplus. The Red Salamander, one of the region's most striking amphibians, found on the property. Photo by Brendan Loring. The Orianne Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of reptiles, amphibians and the ecosystems they inhabit.

CLAYTON, GA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orianne Society is proud to announce the acquisition of the Charles H. Wharton Conservation Center (CHWCC), a 129-acre property in the mountains of northeast Georgia that will serve as a new hub for conservation, research, education, and collaboration in the Southern Appalachians.

The property was donated to The Orianne Society by the Charles H. Wharton Conservation Center, the nonprofit organization that previously owned and managed the land. The two organizations will work together to continue fulfilling Charlie Wharton’s long-term vision for the property.

Nestled within one of the most biologically rich regions in North America, the property will support The Orianne Society’s growing Appalachian Highlands Initiative and provide critical space for long-term ecological research, habitat restoration, student training, and public engagement focused on reptiles, amphibians, and the ecosystems they depend on.

The property honors the legacy of Charles H. Wharton, one of Georgia’s most influential naturalists, conservationists, and educators. Wharton was widely recognized for his pioneering work in ecology and his lifelong commitment to conservation in the Southeast. The center that bears his name will continue that legacy by fostering the next generation of conservation leaders and advancing science-based stewardship in the Appalachian Highlands.

“This is a transformational moment for our organization,” said Dr. Chris Jenkins, CEO of The Orianne Society. “The Charles H. Wharton Conservation Center gives us a permanent home in the mountains where we can expand our conservation impact, host students and researchers, and build stronger partnerships focused on protecting one of the most diverse ecosystems in the eastern United States.”

The property includes mature forest, streams, wetlands, and diverse mountain habitats that support a remarkable variety of wildlife, including salamanders, snakes, turtles, and other species of conservation concern. The site will also provide opportunities for habitat restoration and environmental monitoring projects that contribute to regional conservation efforts.

In addition to field research, the conservation center will serve as a gathering place for workshops, internships, volunteer programs, and educational events. The Orianne Society plans to host students, scientists, land managers, and conservation partners at the property throughout the year.

“(The Charles H. Wharton Conservation Center) is about to go into an even more able set of hands,” said Ed Taylor, friend of Charlie Wharton and board member of the CHWCC. “We are real happy to see this happening, that the land is going to be here, and I think that it will keep attracting good people, good hearts, and good thoughts. I do know that this very clearly mirrors Charlie’s intention for the land and mirrors his concern for life and prosperity for all living creatures.”

The announcement marks the beginning of a broader campaign to celebrate the history of the property, share the legacy of Charles H. Wharton, and support future conservation and research opportunities at the site. Over the coming months, The Orianne Society will release video tours, interviews, and stories across its social media platforms and website, highlighting the importance of the landscape and the vision for its future.

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