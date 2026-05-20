California Awards Over $5 Million in Sustainable Pest Management (SPM) Grants

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: DPR’s grant program funds research and outreach to help accelerate California’s shift toward safer, more sustainable pest management. This year’s funding includes $1 million for rodent management and nearly $1 million for diamondback moth control.

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) announced today it will award more than $5 million to fund eight projects advancing sustainable pest management (SPM) across the state. The grant projects include research and outreach on rodent management, diamondback moth (DBM) biocontrol, weed management, alternatives to fumigation, and multilingual technical support, consistent with the department’s priorities for funding.

“I am thrilled by the quality and breadth of this year’s grant program awardees. The eight recipients are addressing current and emerging pest management challenges faced throughout California,” said DPR Director Karen Morrison. “This funding will allow researchers to increase access to effective sustainable pest management in agricultural areas and build on multi-year projects currently underway.”

DPR received a record 71 applications for funding. Applications are reviewed by DPR and the department’s Pest Management Advisory Committee (PMAC).

Sustainable Pest Management Grants Recipients

Integrating Barn Owl Nest Boxes and Trapping for the Sustainable Management of Rodent Pests in California’s Nut Orchards: $923,954

Dr. Matthew Johnson, California Polytechnic State University – Humboldt

Rodents are causing massive damage to California nut orchards – more than $100–300 million in 2024 alone, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture. This project will test an integrated pest management plan combining barn owl nest boxes and automatic rat traps across 12 orchards. Using GPS-tagged owls, rodent monitoring over three years, economic analysis, and outreach, Dr. Johnson will evaluate and promote effective, chemical-free rodent control strategies.

Advancing Sustainable Pest Management for Controlling Rodent Damage in California’s Irrigation Systems: $900,000

Dr. Isaya Kisekka, University of California Davis

This project is focused on reducing rodent damage in California’s irrigation systems. Through field research, monitoring innovation, and outreach, Dr. Kisekka will identify effective monitoring, exclusion, and limited baiting strategies that reduce rodenticide use, improve irrigation efficiency, and lower repair costs while protecting farmworker safety and wildlife health.

Advancing Biological Control for Sustainable Diamondback Moth Pest Management in California Cole Crop Systems: $809,436

Dr. Ricky Lara, California Department of Food and Agriculture

This project aims to improve sustainable Diamondback Moth (DBM) management by creating a DNA-based insecticide resistance detection system, optimizing the application of biological control strategies, and evaluating how insecticide resistance affects key DBM parasitoids. The project will provide new tools to manage resistance and integrate biocontrol agents.

Sustainable Pre- and Post-Harvest Management of Summer Bunch Rot in California Table Grapes Using Natamycin, Chitosan, and Biostimulant Benchmarks Applied with Electrostatic Sprayers: $637,150

Dr. Akif Eskalen, University of California Davis

This project develops and validates sustainable pre-harvest and post-harvest management of summer bunch rot and sour rot in California table grapes using natamycin, chitosan, and biostimulant benchmarks applied with electrostatic sprayers. These compounds provide residue-free decay control, reduce fungicide and sulfur dioxide use, and protect worker and consumer health.

Alternatives to Fumigation for Nematode Management Compatible with Soil Conservation Practices in Vegetable Production Systems: $602,449

Carrie Teiken, University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources (UC ANR)

This project proposes to evaluate the application of different combinations of soil fumigant alternatives such as brassica cover crop, marigold companion crop, and bionematicide. The main goal of this project is to empower small-scale diversified growers in making decisions in adoption of effective, suitable, and economically sustainable pest management practices alternative to soil fumigants, to build more resilient and ecologically sound farming systems of California agriculture.

Improving Drone Based Natural Enemy Release for California Specialty Crops: $563,410

Dr. Matthew Grieshop, California Polytechnic State University – San Luis Obispo

The project will accelerate adoption of biocontrol in strawberries, lettuce, and wine grapes along the Central Coast. Dr. Grieshop will partner with growers, pest control advisors, and a drone-based biocontrol services company to run replicated trials comparing drone versus hand release of natural enemies, combined with economic modeling of fixed and marginal costs.

Jo Ann Baumgartner, Wild Farm Alliance

The project will deliver bilingual outreach, farmer-to-farmer learning, technical resources, and training of pest control advisors to support adoption of the proven principles.

Optimizing Irrigation Practices in California Rice to Mitigate and Prevent Selection for Herbicide-Resistant Weeds: $188,434

Dr. Whitney Brim-DeForest, University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources (UC ANR)

This project will provide California rice growers with optimized water management practices, including various flooding depths, timings, and strategies, to effectively suppress weeds. The priority is to develop and promote practices that target weed species known to challenge chemical control, thereby reducing growers’ dependence on chemical herbicides.

About SPM Grants

DPR’s SPM Grants Program supports research, tools, outreach, and implementation that advance sustainable and integrated pest management (IPM) in agricultural, urban, and wildland settings.

Since the grant program began more than 20 years ago, DPR has awarded more than $33 million to approximately 120 projects. Information about previously funded grants are available on DPR’s website.

2027 Grant Cycle

DPR will open solicitations for the 2027 grant cycle this summer.

For more information on the DPR’s Grants Programs, please visit DPR’s Grants website.

For more information about the state’s transition to sustainable pest management, visit DPR’s website Accelerating Sustainable Pest Management: A Roadmap for California.