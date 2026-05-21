Alabama Educator and Author Jeffrey R. Samoranski Launches Children’s Book Series Based on Real-Life Goldendoodles

Children’s author and educator Jeffrey R. Samoranski, creator of the Lacey Jo and Savannah Adventures children’s book series.

Jeffrey R. Samoranski introduces the Lacey Jo and Savannah Adventures series, inspiring young readers through kindness and imagination.

The inspiration for the series came directly from the playful personalities and special bond shared by Lacey Jo and Savannah.” — Jeffrey R. Samoranski

PELL CITY, AL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Educator, educational administrator, and children’s author Jeffrey R. Samoranski is capturing the hearts of children and families with his uplifting children’s book series, Lacey Jo and Savannah Adventures . Inspired by his two real-life Goldendoodle sisters, Lacey Jo and Savannah, the series celebrates friendship, kindness, imagination, perseverance, and the joy found in everyday adventures.Designed for children ages 3–9, the stories follow the lovable Goldendoodle duo as they explore the world together while learning meaningful life lessons centered around teamwork, encouragement, empathy, family bonds, and outdoor exploration. Each book introduces a new adventure that creates engaging reading experiences for children, parents, grandparents, teachers, and librarians alike.The growing series has also received regional media attention through a feature appearance on Talk of Alabama, an ABC daytime television program in central Alabama, where audiences were introduced to both the inspiring stories and the real-life dogs behind the books.“The inspiration for the series came directly from the playful personalities and special bond shared by Lacey Jo and Savannah,” said Samoranski. “I wanted to create wholesome stories that families could enjoy together during bedtime reading and classroom story time while encouraging children to appreciate imagination, kindness, and the outdoors.”Samoranski says one of the most rewarding aspects of the creative journey has been bringing the real personalities of Lacey Jo and Savannah to life through storytelling and illustration development. The series combines imaginative adventures with positive character-building themes designed to encourage emotional connection, compassion, and joyful family reading experiences.Through each story, Samoranski hopes readers walk away feeling encouraged, comforted, and inspired by the importance of friendship, kindness, perseverance, and discovering joy in life’s simple moments.The Lacey Jo and Savannah Adventures series continues to grow with new stories focused on imagination, outdoor adventures, and positive life lessons for young readers.The books are available through Amazon and additional online retailers. Learn more about the series at www.goldendoodlesisters.com

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