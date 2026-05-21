The Robo Report (R) Edition 39 Covering the First Quarter of 2026 Has Been Released

Condor Capital releases Q1 2026 edition of Robo Report®, comparing 34 accounts across 24 providers and spotlighting top one-, three-, and eight-year performers.

MARTINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "We are proud to publish the latest edition of The Robo Report® , covering the first quarter of 2026," announced Ken Schapiro, CFA, Founder of Condor Capital Wealth Management This edition of The Robo Reporttracks the performance of 34 accounts at 24 different providers."For the one-year performance category, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios took the top spot. Its 49% international equity allocation paid off in a year when non-U.S. stocks outperformed the S&P 500," said David Goldstone, CFA, Manager of Investment Research at Condor Capital."For the three-year trailing period, SoFi led the field. Its overweight to large-cap U.S. growth stocks was the key driver, as the Russell 3000 Growth Index outpaced its value counterpart by more than six percentage points annualized," Goldstone continued.Kristopher Jones, CFA, added, "Fidelity Go took the top spot over the eight-year period, with SoFi securing second place. Fidelity Go's municipal bond allocation within its fixed-income sleeve has proven particularly effective at managing interest rate volatility while delivering tax-advantaged income."Robo Report Highlights:- One-Year Total Performance Winner: Schwab Intelligent Portfolios; 2nd: SoFi; 3rd: Schwab Domestic Focus- Three-Year Total Performance Winner: SoFi; 2nd: Fidelity Go; 3rd: Vanguard Digital Advisor- Eight-Year Total Performance Winner: Fidelity Go; 2nd: SoFi; 3rd: WealthfrontPerformance is partly based on The Robo Report’s innovative method of comparing globally diversified portfolios, called Normalized Benchmarking. A methodology of Normalized Benchmarking, details of how they create the scores and ranking, and the Robo Report (R) and the Robo Ranking (R) are all available for free at condorcapital.com/the-robo-report Follow The Robo Report on LinkedIn.Please see this link for Terms of Use Guidelines for subscribing or using data: condorcapital.com/the-robo-report.Failure to comply with the guidelines may result in a takedown notice, revocation of your subscription to the firm's research, and/or legal action.To request written consent or a license, contact The Company at theroboreport@condorcapital.com or call 732-893-8290 and ask for David Goldstone.Disclaimer of Warranties:Research is provided "as is" with all faults. The Company disclaims all warranties of any kind regarding the Research, either express or implied, including but not limited to, any implied warranty of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, ownership, noninfringement, accuracy of informational content, and absence of viruses and damaging or disabling code.The Company does not warrant the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the Research. The Company shall not be responsible for investment decisions, damages, or other losses resulting from use of Our Research.Past performance does not guarantee future performance. The Company shall not be considered an "expert" under the Securities Act of 1933. The Company does not warrant that this service complies with the requirements of the FINRA or any similar organization or with the securities laws of any jurisdiction."Some jurisdictions do not allow the exclusion or limitation of implied warranties, so the above exclusions or limitations may not apply.

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