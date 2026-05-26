Clearbrook & Northwest Special Recreation Association Face Lawsuit for Disabled Man's Injuries

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey E. Martin and Shauna M. Martin of Martin Law, LLC, filed a complaint in the Cook County Circuit Court (2026 L 006002) against Clearbrook and Northwest Special Recreation Association, LLC (NWSRA) on behalf of Plaintiffs, CHRISTINE L. AUSTIN, Guardian of her 26-year-old son, NICHOLAS L. AUSTIN, a Disabled Person, who suffers from Down Syndrome and Autism.

“PURSUIT was a collaborative program offered by Clearbrook and NWSRA for adults over the age of 21 with disabilities like our client, Nicholas,” said attorney Shauna Martin. “It’s a place that young adults, just like Nicholas, come to experience health and wellness, develop independence and learn life skills.”

“On August 14, 2025, all Nicholas’ progress and dreams were shattered when he was pushed out of a second-floor window onto a concrete slab,” Martin said. “The force of the impact caused fractures to both hips, multiple pelvic fractures, a fractured sacrum, bruising to his chest, and numerous other physical and emotional injuries.”

“This tragedy occurred because the staff member responsible for the care and safety of Nicholas and three other disabled adults with care plans requiring supervision left them completely alone for an extended period of time,” said attorney Jeffrey E. Martin. “Video surveillance bears this out.”

Martin went on to say, “Christine Austin placed her disabled child in the care of two organizations who were charged with one main task: keeping Nicholas safe. They failed Nicholas and they failed Christine by enabling this unspeakable trauma.”

“For young adults with Down Syndrome like my son, Nicholas, feeling a sense of trust and safety brings benefits like confidence and independence,” said Christine. “It enhances their overall quality of life. We gave that level of trust to Clearbrook and NWSRA and they betrayed that trust.”

Key facts:

• PURSUIT is located in the Vogelei House, 650 West Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates, IL

• PURSUIT was a collaborative program presented by Clearbrook and NWRSA and licensed by the Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Developmental Disabilities

• Martin Law, LLC is located at 171 West Wing Street, Suite 201, Arlington Heights, IL

• T (847) 956-0000 / F (844) 239-7473

• Martin Law, LLC,



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