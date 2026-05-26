Dr. Yvonne Kason Launches 'Roadmap to the Great Awakening' at Spiritual Conference 2026
Dr. Yvonne Kason Launches "Roadmap to the Great Awakening" as Keynote Speaker at Spiritual Conference 2026
Drawing on more than 40 years of clinical experience — along with her own extraordinary journey through five near-death experiences (NDEs) — Dr. Kason offers readers a clear framework for understanding and progressing through the stages of spiritual awakening. In her latest book, she presents a helpful and accessible guide to what she describes as a worldwide increase in spiritual awareness.
“Roadmap to the Great Awakening” integrates personal narrative, medical insight, and multi-faith spiritual views into a unified model based on “Purifying the Heart,” a developmental framework first described by Swami Sri Yukteswar. Through this lens, Kason provides a roadmap to guide spiritual awakening at any stage — from spiritual seeker, to loving server, spiritual warrior, to devotee, then adept.
“Roadmap to the Great Awakening” arrives amid increasing public interest in spiritually transformative experiences (STEs), including NDEs, mystical encounters, and psychic or intuitive awakenings. Designed for a diverse readership, the book takes an inclusive approach that transcends traditional religious boundaries. Its insights are applicable across multiple spiritual traditions — including Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Yogic, and Indigenous perspectives — offering a universal framework for those seeking deeper meaning and personal transformation.
A resident of both Florida and Canada, Dr. Kason is the co-founder and President of Spiritual Awakenings International and is an Honoree in the SAI Circle of Honor of groundbreakers in expanding the understanding of spirituality and consciousness. The free Spiritual Awakenings International Conference 2026 is presented online June 6 – 7, featuring 42 speakers from 12 countries on subjects such as Near-Death Experiences, Spiritually Transformative Experiences, Spirituality & Healing, and Exploring Consciousness. Keynote speakers include Dannion Brinkley, Dr. Yvonne Kason, PMH Atwater, Rev. Dr. Norma Edwards, and Shaun Lether. For more information and free registration, go to SpiritualConference.org.
Contact: Yvonne Kason
info@spiritualawakeningsinternational.org
SpiritualConference.org
Yvonne Kason
Spiritual Awakenings Intl
+1 7042524074 ext.
info@spiritualawakeningsinternational.org
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Roadmap to the Great Awakening by Dr. Yvonne Kason at Spiritual Conference 2026
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