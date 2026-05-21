Nikki Porcher Advances to Democratic Runoff for Georgia Commissioner of Labor

Air Force veteran, nonprofit founder, economic advocate and Labor Commissioner candidate Nikki Porcher

Porcher campaign enters runoff with strong statewide momentum, a winning team, and a plan to deliver for Georgia workers.

I am proud of what we have built, proud of the team standing beside me, and ready to do the work necessary to win this runoff and defeat the Republican nominee in November.” — Nikki Porcher

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Force veteran, nonprofit founder, small business owner, and economic advocate Nikki Porcher has officially advanced to the Democratic runoff for Georgia Commissioner of Labor after a strong statewide showing in Tuesday’s primary election.

Porcher finished first in a competitive five-person race, earning more than 310,000 votes statewide and proving that her campaign’s message is resonating with workers, families, small business owners, and communities ready for a Department of Labor that works for the people.

“More than 310,000 Georgians voted for this campaign because they believe work should work for everyone,” said Porcher. “I am proud of what we have built, proud of the team standing beside me, and ready to do the work necessary to win this runoff and defeat the Republican nominee in November.”

Porcher’s campaign now moves into the runoff focused on turnout, coalition-building, fundraising, and direct voter contact. The campaign will continue engaging voters through phone banking, door knocking, text outreach, digital communication, community events, and conversations centered on the future of work in Georgia.

“We are excited, focused, and ready to win,” Porcher said. “Winning a campaign requires the right team, the right plan, and the discipline to execute. We have all three, and we are going to do the work necessary to win this runoff and then win the general election in November.”

Porcher is also looking forward to working directly with the Democratic Party of Georgia and Democratic nominees across the state to build a strong, unified ticket capable of winning in November and delivering real results for Georgians.

“This runoff is the next step, but our mission is bigger than one race,” Porcher said. “I am excited to win this primary runoff, stand alongside other great Democratic nominees, and help move Georgia forward. Together, we can build a state where workers are respected, families are supported, and opportunity reaches every community.”

As Commissioner of Labor, Porcher will focus on strengthening Georgia’s workforce, improving access to unemployment support, expanding job opportunities, supporting small businesses, and making sure the Department of Labor works for the people it was created to serve.

Porcher has been clear that Georgia’s current state minimum wage of $5.15 is unacceptable and that working people deserve better. She will use the platform of the Department of Labor to advocate for higher wages, stronger worker protections, and a labor system that reflects the real cost of living for Georgia families.

“As someone who has built businesses, created opportunities, and worked directly with everyday people, I understand both sides of Georgia’s economy,” Porcher said. “I understand what small business owners are facing, and I understand what workers are going through. That perspective matters because the Department of Labor should not be disconnected from the people it serves.”

Throughout the campaign, Porcher and her team have traveled across Georgia, speaking directly with workers, small business owners, caregivers, veterans, parents, and families about the challenges impacting Georgia’s workforce and economy. Her campaign has focused on wages, workforce development, unemployment access, childcare affordability, small business opportunity, and strengthening Georgia’s labor systems for people in all 159 counties.

Porcher’s vision includes rural Georgia, suburban Georgia, and Georgia’s urban centers. Her campaign is rooted in the belief that every part of the state deserves access to good jobs, responsive government, strong workforce systems, and the resources needed for people and businesses to succeed.

“This campaign is about all of Georgia,” Porcher added. “Rural communities, suburbs, cities, workers, families, and small businesses all deserve a Department of Labor that is responsive, modern, and focused on results. That is what we are fighting for, and that is why we are going to keep going.”

Porcher also expressed gratitude to the voters, volunteers, donors, organizers, supporters, and coalition partners who helped power the campaign into the runoff.

“This movement is bigger than politics as usual,” Porcher said. “It is about building a Georgia where work works, where families can get ahead, and where the government shows up for the people. We are ready to win, ready to lead, and ready to get to work.”

The Democratic runoff election will take place on June 16.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or speaking opportunities, please contact:

media@voteporcher4ga.com

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