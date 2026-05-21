Enertia Software Welcomes New Customer, Supporting Scalable Growth in Louisiana and Texas

Enertia Software is proud to announce the addition of a new customer, committed to operational excellence and scalable growth.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enertia Software , a leading provider of unified ERP solutions purpose-built for upstream oil and gas companies, is proud to announce the addition of a new customer with active wells in Louisiana and Texas. This partnership reflects their commitment to operational excellence and scalable growth as they continue expanding their portfolio of active wells and drilling areas.As a dynamic exploration and production company, the new client has demonstrated strong momentum across its operations, with an increasing number of active wells and ongoing drilling initiatives in key regions. As their footprint continues to grow, the need for a robust, industry-specific ERP platform became essential to support efficient data management, streamline accounting processes, and enhance operational visibility.By selecting Enertia Software, the operator gains access to a fully integrated solution designed specifically for the complexities of oil and gas operations. Enertia’s platform enables seamless management across land, accounting, production, and regulatory functions, providing a single source of truth that empowers faster, more informed decision-making.“This is an exciting addition to the Enertia customer community,” said Bill Lane, Vice President of Business Development, at Enertia Software. “Their expanding portfolio of active wells and drilling programs requires a solution that not only supports their current operations but also scales alongside their growth. Enertia is uniquely positioned to deliver that flexibility and performance.”Enertia’s scalable architecture ensures that as the customer continues to develop new drilling areas and increase production volumes, their systems will evolve with them, without the need for costly migrations or fragmented solutions. From initial implementation through long-term growth, Enertia provides the foundation for sustained success.“Our goal is to support companies at every stage of their journey,” added Lane. “Whether managing a handful of assets or scaling to thousands of wells, Enertia delivers the reliability, performance, and industry expertise needed to grow with confidence.”This partnership further reinforces Enertia Software’s position as a trusted technology partner for upstream operators seeking a unified, scalable ERP solution built exclusively for oil and gas.About Enertia Software:Enertia Software is a leading provider of unified ERP solutions designed exclusively for the upstream oil and gas industry. With a fully integrated platform that connects accounting, land, production, and regulatory workflows, Enertia empowers energy companies to operate more efficiently, reduce risk, and scale with confidence. Backed by decades of industry expertise, Enertia delivers innovative technology and unmatched customer support to operators of all sizes.

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