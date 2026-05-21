







Leon County to Place Memorial Day Wreaths to Honor Veterans





For the 11th consecutive year, Leon County Government will honor fallen U.S. military service members by placing wreaths at memorials throughout the community on Friday, May 22, 2026, in observance of Memorial Day.





The following are the locations the county will place wreaths:









As part of the County’s ongoing commitment to honoring and supporting local veterans, the County will participate in a formal ceremony organized by the American Legion Sauls-Bridges Post 13 on Monday, May 25, at 11 a.m. The ceremony will take place at Oakland Cemetery, located at 838 North Bronough Street.





Leon County’s Operation Thank You Commemorative Wreath Program was launched in 2015 to honor the fallen soldiers of our community by placing wreaths at local monuments and memorials every year for Memorial Day.





For more information, contact Ben Bradwell, Leon County Veterans Services Manager, at 850-606-1900 / BradwellB@LeonCountyFL.gov, or Mathieu Cavell, Leon County Community and Media Relations, at 850-606-5300 / CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.



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