Air and Marine Operations interdicts vessel with 64 aliens in western Puerto Rico

MAYAGUEZ, Puerto Rico — Air and Marine Operations, along with the US Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations interdicted a maritime smuggling attempt in western Puerto Rico, resulting in the apprehension of 64 migrants.

On May 9, AMO’s Maceda Marine Unit detected and intercepted a suspected Yola-type vessel carrying 64 individuals near Southwestern, Puerto Rico.

The vessel was boarded, and the migrants—58 from the Dominican Republic and six from Haiti—were transferred onto AMO and PRPD FURA marine assets and transported to the Mayaguez Port of Entry. Border Patrol agents, with support from HSI and PRPD, processed the group at the Ramey Border Patrol Station for removal proceedings.

“This interdiction underscores the relentless commitment of our agents and partners to securing our maritime borders and protecting lives,” said Christopher Hunter, director of the Caribbean Air and Marine Branch. “The swift, coordinated response prevented dangerous crossings and ensured migrants received necessary care. Our ongoing collaboration is essential to safeguarding Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands from the threats posed by illegal maritime activity.”

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers along the southwest border stop illegal activity and facilitate lawful entry for millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.

AMO safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond. AMO conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands.