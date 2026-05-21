CBP issues travel tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend, major summer sporting events

Travelers who require an I-94 are encouraged to apply in advance

BLAINE, Wash. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations reminds travelers planning trips across the land border into Washington state to be prepared and to anticipate possible delays during the Memorial Day holiday and this summer’s major sporting events.

If you need an I-94 to enter the United States, you may be able to obtain a provisional I-94 by using the CBP Link mobile app before you arrive.

Being prepared will help minimize delays at ports of entry.

Have applicable travel documents.

Declare all goods, alcohol, and agricultural items.

Report money/monetary instruments exceeding $10,000.

While legal in some municipalities, marijuana remains illegal under U.S. federal law.

If you need an I-94 to enter the United States, you may be able to obtain a provisional I-94 online or by using the CBP Link mobile app before you arrive. The CBP Link app is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. The I-94 feature allows travelers to apply for a provisional I-94 prior to arriving at a land border crossing.

BEFORE YOUR NEXT TRIP:

Download the CBP Link app.

Complete your provisional I-94 application before traveling.

Present yourself for inspection at the border.

The Area Port of Blaine leverages technology that allows the issuance of I-94s from the traveler’s vehicle during primary vehicle inspection. This eliminates the need for the traveler to enter CBP facilities on foot to have their biometrics collected. Obtaining a provisional I-94 prior to arrival at the border significantly expedites the travel process.

Advisories and border wait times, current documentary requirements, information on prohibited items, and more can be found at CBP.gov/travel.

As a reminder, Visa Waiver Program travelers intending to enter the U.S. by air or land are required to obtain an approved Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) prior to seeking admission at a port of entry. To learn more about the ESTA program and eligibility requirements, travelers can log on to esta.cbp.dhs.gov. Please visit CBP.gov for additional information.