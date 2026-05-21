CBP officers seize $604K in cocaine at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge recently seized cocaine valued at more than $600,000.

The seizure occurred on May 1 at the Hidalgo International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 48-year-old male Mexican citizen for secondary inspection after an alert from a K-9. Following a nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 18 packages containing a total of 45.23 pounds (20.52kg) of suspected cocaine hidden within the vehicle. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $604,026.

Packages containing 45.23 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

“This seizure reflects our officers’ steadfast commitment to the border security mission and reflects the effective use of technology and inspection skill,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry. “Enforcement actions like these prevent narcotics from infiltrating our communities and inflicting addiction, pain and death.”

Fulfilling President Donald J. Trump’s mandate, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, under the leadership of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have delivered the most secure border in history, stopping dangerous criminal aliens and illicit narcotics from entering our communities, which will keep America safe for generations to come.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X @DFOLaredo and Instagram @dfolaredo and Facebook@LaredoFieldOfficeOFODirectorDonaldR.Kusser as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at X @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.