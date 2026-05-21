CBP officers seize more than $14 million in methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $14,700,000 worth of alleged methamphetamine concealed in a commercial trailer.

On May 16, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of lettuce traveling from Reynosa, Mexico. The vehicle was referred to secondary for further inspection utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment. Nonintrusive inspection showed anomalies within the trailer. Physical inspection of the trailer resulted in the extraction of 307 packages of alleged methamphetamine with a combined weight of 1,644.64 lbs. (746 kg.) concealed within the trailer.

Packages containing 1,644.64 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

“This massive load of hard narcotics will not make it to American streets, thanks to our CBP officers’ commitment to border security,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Through the effective utilization of nonintrusive inspection technology and officer experience, as this seizure illustrates, our frontline CBP officers are protecting the homeland from the scourge of highly addictive narcotics, to include methamphetamine.”

Fulfilling President Donald J. Trump’s mandate, the Department of Homeland Security and CBP are delivering the most secure border in history by stopping dangerous criminal aliens and illicit narcotics from entering our communities, keeping America safe for generations to come.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X @DFOLaredo and Instagram @dfolaredo and Facebook@LaredoFieldOfficeOFODirectorDonaldR.Kusser as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at X @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.