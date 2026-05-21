Cloverdale Arts Alliance Kicks Off 2026 Friday Night Live Season
The 24th season of the Cloverdale Arts Alliance’s beloved free concert series, Friday Night Live at the Plaza, will commence on Friday, May 22, 2026.CLOVERDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 24th season of the Cloverdale Arts Alliance’s beloved free concert series, Friday Night Live at the Plaza, will commence on Friday, May 22, 2026. Friday Night Live takes place in Downtown Cloverdale Plaza on Friday nights from May 22 through September 4, 2026.
Downtown Cloverdale buzzes with an infectious energy during Friday Night Live at the Plaza. In addition to enjoying the high-caliber original music from an amazing lineup of bands, visitors will find many other things to do downtown. Dinner is available from a variety of food vendors and several quality restaurants nearby. Concert goers can support the Cloverdale Arts Alliance and Friday Night Live by purchasing premium Sonoma County wines and craft beers at the event. Hand-crafted arts, crafts and other unique, locally made items are available, along with a variety of kids’ activities. The Street Fair opens at 6:00 PM and live music runs 7:00-9:30 PM.
The 2026 Friday Night Live Music Lineup:
May 22 – Hot Buttered Rum
Genre: Progressive Bluegrass
Winery Sponsors: Roederer Estate, Domaine Anderson
Concert Sponsor: Furber Family
May 30 – Eric Lindell & The Westside Summer League
Genre: West County Rock & Swamp Blues
Winery Sponsor: Ferrari-Carano, Banshee
Concert Sponsor: Calpine at the Geysers
June 5 – Dustin Saylor & The Stowaways
Genre: Cloverdale Country
Winery Sponsor: Jaxon Keys
Concert Sponsors: Sawmill Saloon, Atlas Vineyard Management, Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, Neena Hanchett
June 12 – Arpeños de Emmanuel Ortega
Genre: Norteño
Winery Sponsor: Pine Mountain – Cloverdale Peak AVA
Concert Sponsor: La Familia Sana
June 19 – Earl Thomas
Genre: Legendary Blues Singer-Songwriter
Winery Sponsor: La Crema
Concert Sponsor: Erik Terreri & Robert Driggs
June 26 – Tommy Castro & the Painkillers
Genre: Award Winning Blues & Rock Sensation
Winery Sponsor: Rodney Strong Vineyards
Concert Sponsors: Barbara McGuinness & John Mingo, Redwood Credit Union, Cloverdale Ace Hardware
July 3 – No Friday Night Live - Happy 4th of July!
July 10 – Spike Sikes & His Awesome Hotcakes
Genre: Sonoma County Soulful R&B Fusion
Winery Sponsor: Trione Vineyards & Winery
Concert Sponsor: Redmetal Barn
July 17 – The David Luning Band
Genre: Americana Singer-Songwriter
Winery Sponsor: Pellegrini Olivet Lane
Concert Sponsors: Nancy & Geoff Dalwin, Russell Bertuccelli & Joanne Menapace, Papa’s Pizza Café
July 24 – Honey Island Swamp Band
Genre: Bayou Americana
Winery Sponsor: Palmeri Wines
Concert Sponsor: Janisch Family Reunion
July 31 – Claire Wright
Genre: Sunshine Reggae
Winery Sponsors: Hidden Lake Vineyard, Ramazzotti Wines
Concert Sponsors: Redwood Empire Sawmill, Sonoma Clean Power
August 7 – Family Company
Genre: Retro Soul
Winery Sponsor: Ridge Vineyards
Concert Sponsors: Rotary Club of Cloverdale, Cloverdale Edward Jones, Ray’s Food Place
August 14 – Magnolia Boulevard
Genre: Appalachian Soul
Winery Sponsor: Dutcher Crossing Winery
Concert Sponsor: Dan Henkle & Steve Kawa
August 21 – Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
Genre: Blues, Funk, Soul
Winery Sponsor: Amista Vineyards
Concert Sponsor: Law Office of Peter F. MacAweeney
August 28 – SunSquabi
Genre: Electronic Hydro Funk
Winery Sponsor: Davis Bynum
Concert Sponsors: Bob Scott & Tim McDonald, The Beet Restaurant & Wine Shop, Brian & Diana Gleghorn
September 4 – The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band
Genre: Front Porch Blues Band
Winery Sponsor: Anderson Valley Winegrowers Association
Concert Sponsors: Reuser, Inc., David McChesney, Dahlia & Sage Community Market
Best way to enjoy Friday Night Live:
• Festivities begin at 6:00 PM when the Street Fair opens with meals-to-go, sweet treats, wines and craft beers, locally crafted art, jewelry, clothing and wellness products, and kids’ activities.
• Live music runs from 7:00-9:30 PM.
• Arrive early and bring your own lawn chair as seating/chairs are not provided. The concert seating area is limited.
• Craft beer, local wines, and non-alcoholic beverages are available for purchase by the glass. Proceeds support Friday Night Live.
• Per California Alcoholic Beverage Control, outside alcoholic beverages are not allowed.
• Dogs are not allowed within the street fair area. Well-behaved dogs are allowed within the Plaza.
Friday Night Live at the Plaza is produced by the Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Further underwriting support is provided by our generous sponsors.
City of Cloverdale is our Diamond Sponsor. Platinum Sponsors are Calpine at the Geysers, Furber Family, Dan Henkle & Steve Kawa, Janisch Family Reunion, Law Office of Peter F. McAweeney, David McChesney, Redmetal Barn, Reuser, Inc., and Erik Terreri & Robert Driggs. Presenting Sponsor is Sonoma Clean Power. Major Sponsors are Dahlia & Sage Community Market, Geoff & Nancy Dalwin, Eagle Distributing, Barbara McGuinness & John Mingo, Redwood Credit Union, Redwood Empire Sawmill, Rotary Club of Cloverdale, Sawmill Saloon, and Bob Scott & Tim McDonald. Media Sponsor is Cloverdale Connect.
For more information visit www.cloverdaleartsalliance.org.
Contact: Dan Richert, CAA Executive Director
dan@cloverdaleartsalliance.org
Dan Richert
Cloverdale Arts Alliance
email us here
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