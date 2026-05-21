Cloverdale Arts Alliance Kicks Off 2026 Friday Night Live Season

The 24th season of the Cloverdale Arts Alliance’s beloved free concert series, Friday Night Live at the Plaza, will commence on Friday, May 22, 2026.

CLOVERDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 24th season of the Cloverdale Arts Alliance’s beloved free concert series, Friday Night Live at the Plaza, will commence on Friday, May 22, 2026. Friday Night Live takes place in Downtown Cloverdale Plaza on Friday nights from May 22 through September 4, 2026.Downtown Cloverdale buzzes with an infectious energy during Friday Night Live at the Plaza. In addition to enjoying the high-caliber original music from an amazing lineup of bands, visitors will find many other things to do downtown. Dinner is available from a variety of food vendors and several quality restaurants nearby. Concert goers can support the Cloverdale Arts Alliance and Friday Night Live by purchasing premium Sonoma County wines and craft beers at the event. Hand-crafted arts, crafts and other unique, locally made items are available, along with a variety of kids’ activities. The Street Fair opens at 6:00 PM and live music runs 7:00-9:30 PM.The 2026 Friday Night Live Music Lineup:May 22 – Hot Buttered RumGenre: Progressive BluegrassWinery Sponsors: Roederer Estate, Domaine AndersonConcert Sponsor: Furber FamilyMay 30 – Eric Lindell & The Westside Summer LeagueGenre: West County Rock & Swamp BluesWinery Sponsor: Ferrari-Carano, BansheeConcert Sponsor: Calpine at the GeysersJune 5 – Dustin Saylor & The StowawaysGenre: Cloverdale CountryWinery Sponsor: Jaxon KeysConcert Sponsors: Sawmill Saloon, Atlas Vineyard Management, Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, Neena HanchettJune 12 – Arpeños de Emmanuel OrtegaGenre: NorteñoWinery Sponsor: Pine Mountain – Cloverdale Peak AVAConcert Sponsor: La Familia SanaJune 19 – Earl ThomasGenre: Legendary Blues Singer-SongwriterWinery Sponsor: La CremaConcert Sponsor: Erik Terreri & Robert DriggsJune 26 – Tommy Castro & the PainkillersGenre: Award Winning Blues & Rock SensationWinery Sponsor: Rodney Strong VineyardsConcert Sponsors: Barbara McGuinness & John Mingo, Redwood Credit Union, Cloverdale Ace HardwareJuly 3 – No Friday Night Live - Happy 4th of July!July 10 – Spike Sikes & His Awesome HotcakesGenre: Sonoma County Soulful R&B FusionWinery Sponsor: Trione Vineyards & WineryConcert Sponsor: Redmetal BarnJuly 17 – The David Luning BandGenre: Americana Singer-SongwriterWinery Sponsor: Pellegrini Olivet LaneConcert Sponsors: Nancy & Geoff Dalwin, Russell Bertuccelli & Joanne Menapace, Papa’s Pizza CaféJuly 24 – Honey Island Swamp BandGenre: Bayou AmericanaWinery Sponsor: Palmeri WinesConcert Sponsor: Janisch Family ReunionJuly 31 – Claire WrightGenre: Sunshine ReggaeWinery Sponsors: Hidden Lake Vineyard, Ramazzotti WinesConcert Sponsors: Redwood Empire Sawmill, Sonoma Clean PowerAugust 7 – Family CompanyGenre: Retro SoulWinery Sponsor: Ridge VineyardsConcert Sponsors: Rotary Club of Cloverdale, Cloverdale Edward Jones, Ray’s Food PlaceAugust 14 – Magnolia BoulevardGenre: Appalachian SoulWinery Sponsor: Dutcher Crossing WineryConcert Sponsor: Dan Henkle & Steve KawaAugust 21 – Black Joe Lewis & The HoneybearsGenre: Blues, Funk, SoulWinery Sponsor: Amista VineyardsConcert Sponsor: Law Office of Peter F. MacAweeneyAugust 28 – SunSquabiGenre: Electronic Hydro FunkWinery Sponsor: Davis BynumConcert Sponsors: Bob Scott & Tim McDonald, The Beet Restaurant & Wine Shop, Brian & Diana GleghornSeptember 4 – The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn BandGenre: Front Porch Blues BandWinery Sponsor: Anderson Valley Winegrowers AssociationConcert Sponsors: Reuser, Inc., David McChesney, Dahlia & Sage Community MarketBest way to enjoy Friday Night Live:• Festivities begin at 6:00 PM when the Street Fair opens with meals-to-go, sweet treats, wines and craft beers, locally crafted art, jewelry, clothing and wellness products, and kids’ activities.• Live music runs from 7:00-9:30 PM.• Arrive early and bring your own lawn chair as seating/chairs are not provided. The concert seating area is limited.• Craft beer, local wines, and non-alcoholic beverages are available for purchase by the glass. Proceeds support Friday Night Live.• Per California Alcoholic Beverage Control, outside alcoholic beverages are not allowed.• Dogs are not allowed within the street fair area. Well-behaved dogs are allowed within the Plaza.Friday Night Live at the Plaza is produced by the Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Further underwriting support is provided by our generous sponsors.City of Cloverdale is our Diamond Sponsor. Platinum Sponsors are Calpine at the Geysers, Furber Family, Dan Henkle & Steve Kawa, Janisch Family Reunion, Law Office of Peter F. McAweeney, David McChesney, Redmetal Barn, Reuser, Inc., and Erik Terreri & Robert Driggs. Presenting Sponsor is Sonoma Clean Power. Major Sponsors are Dahlia & Sage Community Market, Geoff & Nancy Dalwin, Eagle Distributing, Barbara McGuinness & John Mingo, Redwood Credit Union, Redwood Empire Sawmill, Rotary Club of Cloverdale, Sawmill Saloon, and Bob Scott & Tim McDonald. Media Sponsor is Cloverdale Connect.For more information visit www.cloverdaleartsalliance.org Contact: Dan Richert, CAA Executive Directordan@cloverdaleartsalliance.org

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