Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Introduces 2026 Summer Pass Across 14 U.S. Locations

The new Summer Pass combines racing, attractions and food discounts into one all season entertainment experience.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andretti Indoor Karting & Games has announced the launch of its highly anticipated 2026 Summer Pass , giving guests access to a full summer of high speed indoor karting, immersive attractions, arcade gaming, bowling discounts, and exclusive food and beverage savings at one all-inclusive price. The Summer Pass unlocks weekday access from May 18 through September 7, 2026.The 2026 Summer Pass includes:• Up to 3 races per day• Unlimited attractions• 50% off arcade games• 50% off bowling• 20% off food and non-alcoholic beverages“With families continuing to look for experiences they can enjoy together throughout the summer, we wanted to create a program that delivers incredible value while giving guests a place they can return to again and again,” said Eddie Hamann, Managing Member of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games. “As we continue expanding into new markets across the country with destinations approaching nearly 100,000 square feet, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is designed to offer something for everyone in the family. From high-speed racing and immersive attractions to elevated dining, bowling, arcade games, and event experiences, we are building entertainment destinations where guests can spend an entire day creating memories together.”Victoria Vilbrandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, added, “One of the things that makes Andretti Karting unique is that we truly have experiences for all ages. From Mini Mario racing for younger guests to junior and adult high-speed karting, families can enjoy the excitement together in a fun indoor, climate-controlled environment. It makes summer entertainment easy, comfortable, and exciting whether guests are visiting for a few hours or spending the entire day with us.”Unlike traditional entertainment offers focused on single visits, the Summer Pass encourages repeat experiences all summer long. Guests can visit as often as they would like on weekdays, making it ideal for summer break routines, group outings, student meetups, and family entertainment.The pass also supports growing demand for indoor entertainment experiences during the summer months, especially as families seek destinations that combine excitement, convenience, food, attractions, and climate-controlled comfort under one roof.Known for its multi-level high speed karting tracks, arcade experiences, laser tag, bowling, virtual reality attractions, elevated food offerings, and immersive event spaces, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games continues expanding its national footprint with locations across Florida, Georgia, Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Illinois, and North Carolina.The Summer Pass is valid exclusively at the Andretti Indoor Karting & Games location where it is purchased and is available online or in store.Guests can learn more or purchase the 2026 Summer Pass by visiting andrettikarting.com About Andretti Indoor Karting & GamesAndretti Indoor Karting & Games is a premier entertainment destination combining high speed indoor karting with immersive attractions, arcade games, bowling, laser tag, virtual reality, elevated food and beverage offerings, corporate events, and birthday experiences. Inspired by the legendary Andretti

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