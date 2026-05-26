Daybreaker Careers Launches Interview Gym, the First Career Rehearsal Platform for the Modern Job Market

Interview Gym: Practice the moments that shape careers.

Powered by Carecraft, Interview Gym combines voice-enabled interview simulations, live coaching, and career rehearsal tools for modern job seekers.

The hiring process became performance-based, but career preparation never evolved to match it.” — Sara Zuboff

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daybreaker Careers today announced the launch of Interview Gym™, the first career rehearsal platform designed for the realities of the modern job market.Powered by Carecraft™, the immersive communication and simulation technology created by marketing strategist and founder Sara Zuboff, Interview Gym™ introduces a new approach to career preparation built around rehearsal, repetition, feedback, and communication under pressure.The launch comes at a time when millions of highly capable professionals are struggling inside hiring systems increasingly shaped by AI filtering, remote interviews, economic instability, overwhelming competition, and communication-heavy hiring processes.And according to Sara Zuboff, most people are preparing for the wrong thing.“People spend hours rewriting résumés and almost no time practicing the conversations that actually determine whether they get hired,” said Sara Zuboff. “The modern job market increasingly rewards confidence, communication, and storytelling under pressure, yet most people are expected to figure those skills out in real time while their livelihood is on the line.”Interview Gym was built to change that.The platform combines immersive interview simulations, voice interaction, live coaching feedback, workplace communication training, career storytelling tools, and curated opportunities into a single ecosystem designed to help people rehearse before high-stakes career moments happen in real life.Many talented people are getting filtered out long before anyone realizes what they’re actually capable of, not because they lack intelligence, but because they freeze under pressure, over-explain, struggle to communicate nonlinear careers, or lose confidence after months of rejection and silence.“We don’t expect athletes to perform without practice or performers to walk on stage without rehearsal,” said Sara Zuboff. “But people are expected to walk into interviews, negotiations, and career pivots cold while exhausted hiring managers and algorithms make decisions in minutes. That gap has real emotional and financial consequences.”Interview Gym includes:Voice-enabled interview simulations powered by CarecraftStella™ coaching feedback focused on confidence, clarity, storytelling, and communication under pressureRewriters Room tools for rewriting résumés, LinkedIn profiles, and career narrativesSalary negotiation and difficult workplace conversation simulatorsCurated job opportunities with strategic commentary and hiring insightsCommunication and confidence-building tools designed for the modern hiring eraLive workshops, coaching sessions, and community supportUnlike traditional career platforms focused primarily on résumé optimization and automated scanning tools, Interview Gym centers on experiential learning and career rehearsal.“People don’t need another dashboard telling them to optimize themselves,” said Sara Zuboff. “They need momentum. They need feedback. They need practice. They need a place to rebuild confidence and reconnect with what makes them valuable before another rejection convinces them they’re invisible.”The launch marks the first public release of Carecraft into the career development space, with future expansion planned into leadership communication, workplace training, and professional development environments.Interview Gym is now available through Daybreaker Careers.To learn more, visit:About Daybreaker CareersDaybreaker Careers is a modern career rehearsal platform designed to help professionals practice the moments that shape careers through immersive simulations, communication coaching, storytelling tools, and curated opportunities.About CarecraftCarecraft is a communication and simulation platform created by Sara Zuboff to help people practice difficult conversations, interviews, leadership communication, and emotionally complex interactions through immersive coaching experiences.Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.