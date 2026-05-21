Garth Coates Solicitors Highlights UK Entrepreneur Routes for Gulf-Based Business Owners Seeking a Secure European Base

Garth Coates Solicitors says regional tensions in the Gulf are prompting investors and families to review UK and European residency options.

Many wealthy families living in the Gulf are not necessarily looking to leave immediately. What they want is security, mobility and a credible alternative residence option.” — Garth Coates

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garth Coates Solicitors has issued new guidance for Gulf-based entrepreneurs and investors who are considering the United Kingdom as a secure business and family base amid growing regional uncertainty.The firm says many business owners in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the wider Gulf still assume that the UK offers a simple investment visa for wealthy applicants. In reality, the former Tier 1 Investor visa is closed to new applicants. This means new applicants can no longer rely on passive investment alone as a route to UK residence.According to Garth Coates Solicitors, this does not mean the UK is closed to investors or entrepreneurs. It means the UK immigration strategy must now be built around genuine business activity, innovation, skill, employment and compliance.“The UK is still highly attractive to Gulf-based entrepreneurs, but the route must be chosen correctly,” said Garth Coates, Principal of Garth Coates Solicitors. “There is no longer a simple investor visa for new applicants. Genuine businesspeople must look at routes such as Innovator Founder, Global Talent, or Skilled Worker sponsorship through a real UK business, depending on their circumstances.”The Innovator Founder route may be suitable for applicants who have an innovative, viable and scalable business idea and can obtain endorsement from an approved endorsing body. This route is designed for entrepreneurs who want to establish a genuine business in the UK, rather than simply invest money passively.The Skilled Worker route may also be relevant for some business owners, but only where there is a genuine UK company, a genuine eligible role, a sponsor licence and full compliance with the Immigration Rules. This route may be suitable where a real UK business needs the applicant to work in a skilled role within the company.Garth Coates Solicitors says this is particularly important for “ self-sponsorship ” structures. Self-sponsorship is not the name of an official visa category. It is a practical term often used where a UK company obtains a sponsor licence and sponsors its founder, director or shareholder under the Skilled Worker route. The firm says such applications can be successful, but they require strong evidence and careful legal preparation.The firm warns that the UK Home Office, the government department responsible for immigration, visas and sponsor licensing, is likely to scrutinise applications where the applicant owns or controls the company. The key issues are whether the business is genuine, whether the role is genuine, whether the salary is credible, whether the company has the funds to operate, and whether the sponsor can comply with ongoing duties.“This is not a form-filling exercise,” Garth Coates added. “A genuine entrepreneur may have a strong case, but the evidence must show real business activity, real commercial need and proper sponsor compliance. Artificial structures should be refused, but genuine businesses should not be rejected simply because the applicant is also a founder or shareholder.”The firm says interest from Gulf-based entrepreneurs is increasing because many families are now thinking beyond immediate tax or lifestyle advantages. Regional tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States have increased the importance of mobility, contingency planning and secure residence options.Despite recent changes to the UK tax system, the UK remains attractive to many globally mobile families. Garth Coates Solicitors says internationally mobile families should take tax advice, but many still view the UK as a strong jurisdiction because of its legal system, education sector, financial services, property market and international business environment.The firm says Gulf-based entrepreneurs considering the UK should begin with a strategic review rather than choosing a visa route first. Important questions include whether the applicant has a genuine UK business plan, whether the idea is innovative enough for the Innovator Founder route, whether a UK company can lawfully sponsor a skilled role, whether family members can be included, and whether the route aligns with long-term settlement and citizenship goals.Garth Coates Solicitors advises entrepreneurs, investors and businesses on UK immigration strategy, including Innovator Founder, Skilled Worker, sponsor licence applications, self-sponsorship structures, family relocation, settlement and complex refusals.

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