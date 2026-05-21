Soundcore Launches Liberty 5 Pro and Liberty 5 Pro Max First Two Products With ANKER Thus™ AI Chip

Soundcore's New Liberty 5 Pro shown in all colors Soundcore Logo Soundcore's New Liberty 5 Pro Max - Shown in Gold Soundcore's New Liberty 5 Pro shown in Blue Liberty 5 Pro Max Lifestyle Image

Offers Whisper Clear Calls, Improved Adaptive ANC 4.0 and a Touchscreen Smart Case With AI Note-Taker in Liberty 5 Pro Max

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations' premium audio and video brand, today launched the Liberty 5 Pro and Liberty 5 Pro Max, at the company’s Anker Day event in New York City. These are the first two products to use ANKER’s co-developed THUS™ AI Chip offering Whisper Clear calls.

By utilizing a 10-sensor matrix, combining eight microphones to capture ambient noise and two bone conduction sensors to detect skull vibrations with the THUS™ AI chip, ensure clear voice pickup even in noisy environments.

The new Liberty 5 Pro and Liberty 5 Pro Max also improve the ANC performance versus previous generations with up to 2x deeper noise cancellation than the Liberty 4 Pro.

The Liberty 5 Pro Max also includes an AI Note-Taking function, allowing users to record meetings directly to the case without the need for their phone and then transcribe them into useful notes.

Clear Calls in High-Noise Environments

Powered by the THUS™ AI Chip, the Liberty 5 Pro and Liberty 5 Pro Max use a neural-net AI model together with the 10-sensor matrix to help separate the speaker's voice from surrounding noise, ensuring the speaker is clearly heard on the other end of the call even in complex, dynamic environments. The bone conduction sensors within the array detect the physical vibration of the speaker's voice, enabling the system to help capture and clearly transmit a user's voice, even at lower volumes in moderately quiet settings.

Adaptive ANC 4.0 in Changing Environments

Soundcore's Adaptive ANC 4.0 uses an eight-microphone array, processing audio data up to 384,000 times per second, to continuously monitor both external and residual in-ear noise and adjust the noise cancellation curve in real time as conditions change.

The algorithm addresses a broad range of noise types, including low-frequency engine rumble, mid-to-high-frequency office chatter, and ambient voices, for consistent noise reduction across everyday listening environments.

HearID 5.0 for Personalized Sound

For personalized listening, both pairs of earbuds include HearID 5.0, which builds a personal EQ profile from a hearing test and applies it to every song played with the earbuds. A built-in AI Sound Enhancement system also uses a neural-net AI to rebuild audio detail lost in Bluetooth compression, restoring up to 65% of the quality that is typically lost with wireless audio.

Voice Control Without Delay

Thanks to the THUS™ AI Chip, voice interaction supports 20 built-in commands with a response time of 0.91 seconds, allowing users to adjust volume, skip tracks, answer or hang up a phone call as well as change the ANC mode.

Transparency mode enhances awareness of surroundings, along with an Easy Chat feature which makes it easy to temporarily interact with someone before resuming playback of music or podcast.

Smart Case With AI Note-Taker

The Liberty 5 Pro features a charging case with a 0.96-inch TFT mini touch screen, while the Liberty 5 Pro Max are the World's First Smart Screen Earbuds with AI Note-Taker, controlled through a 1.78-inch AMOLED display.

By double-tapping the button at the back of the charging case after the session is recorded, the Soundcore app will generate transcripts, identifies speakers, and extracts action items.

Additionally, AI translation is available on both models — through the earbuds on the Liberty 5 Pro, and through either the case or earbuds on the Liberty 5 Pro Max.

Additional Features and Accolades

Both pairs of earbuds offer up to 6.5 hours of playback with ANC on and up to 28 hours total with the charging case (at 50 percent volume).

Both models also include Multipoint connectivity which allows users to connect up to three devices simultaneously, while also offering support for Apple's Find My, Google Fast Pair and IP55 dust and water resistance on both models as well as utilizing Bluetooth 6.1 for the most stable connection and support for LDAC Hi-Res Wireless Audio for the best sounding music.

Finally, the Liberty 5 Pro has set a Guinness World Record for call clarity and as the Liberty 5 Pro Max also features the same earbud and identical call performance — proving them both to be the World's Clearest Earbuds for Calls.

Pricing and Availability

The Liberty 5 Pro is available starting today for $169.99 in the US, £149.99 in the UK and €179.99 in Germany and across Europe on Soundcore.com, Amazon.com and BestBuy.com. The Liberty 5 Pro will be offered in four colors, Blue, White, Black and Pink.

The Liberty 5 Pro Max is also available starting today for $229.99 in the US, £199.99 in the UK and €249.99 in Germany and across Europe on Soundcore.com, Amazon.com and BestBuy.com. The Liberty 5 Pro Max will be offered in two colors, Titanium-Gold and Black.

Soundcore is offering consumers in the US, the ability to "Try Before You Buy" on Soundcore.com, offering a 30-day trial at no upfront cost, in limited availability, backed by confidence in the series' call quality.

About Soundcore

Soundcore is committed to providing an immersive audio and video experience with premium wireless headphones, indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speakers and now includes Nebula's popular line of high-definition projectors. Product lines showcase the brand’s portable designs, focus on sound, battery life, rich content and the use of smart AI to improve the customer experience. For more information visit www.soundcore.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its three key brands: Anker, eufy and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

The Anker logo is a registered trademark of Anker Innovations.

DISCLAIMER

Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties surrounding competitive and industry conditions, market acceptance for the company's products, risks of litigation, technological changes, developing industry standards and other factors related to the company's businesses. The actions referred to in this press release are not an admission or acknowledgement of any claim or allegation. The Company reserves all of its rights.

soundcore Liberty 5 Pro was certified by Guinness World Records in April 2026 as the "Highest speech quality score (G-MOS) for TWS earbuds (objective test)."

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