Al-Aqidi Welcomes Federal Fraud Crackdown as a Turning Point for Minnesota

Dalia Al-Aqidi is running to replace Ilhan Omar in Congress.

Fraud has become one of the fastest-growing industries in Minnesota, and that ends when I get to Congress.” — Dalia Al-Aqidi

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dalia Al-Aqidi, Republican candidate for Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District, responded today after federal prosecutors charged 15 more people with stealing over $90 million from seven state-run Medicaid programs. Hours earlier, a federal judge sentenced Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock to more than 41 years in prison and ordered nearly $243 million in restitution.“In a single day, a federal judge sentenced the ringleader of the largest pandemic fraud in American history, and prosecutors charged fifteen more people in a $90 million scheme,” said Al-Aqidi. “That’s becoming just another Thursday in Minneapolis. The judge who sentenced Aimee Bock called it a vortex of fraud, and what RFK Jr. and federal prosecutors described is exactly that. These schemes have become sophisticated operations involving kickbacks, cover-ups, and officials who looked the other way. Sadly, the people who pay the price are the vulnerable Minnesotans these programs exist to serve.”Al-Aqidi, who has made government fraud a central issue of her campaign, pointed to the anti-fraud pillar of her Opportunity First Agenda.“Fraud has become one of the fastest-growing industries in Minnesota, and that ends when I get to Congress,” said Al-Aqidi. “One of the key components of my anti-fraud platform is holding fraudsters accountable, and I’m encouraged by what we saw today. I hope this marks a deliberate choice, at least at the federal level, to stop protecting the schemes and start protecting the Minnesotans paying for them. Minnesota has become a national symbol of fraud. I’m running to make it a national symbol of accountability.”###About Dalia Al-AqidiDalia Al-Aqidi is a Republican candidate for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District. A legal immigrant who fled Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, she built a distinguished career as a television journalist and anchor, including as a White House correspondent for Alhurra, the U.S.-sponsored satellite network broadcasting to 22 countries across the Middle East. She lives in Minneapolis and is running on her Opportunity First Agenda.

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