ONNIX Appoints Former U.S. Senator Mark Begich to Board of Directors

Veteran public-sector, economic development leader joins ONNIX in advancing vascular access and catheter care innovation.

NASVHILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONNIX , a medical technology company focused on advancing solutions for vascular access and catheter care, today announced that former U.S. Senator Mark Begich has joined its Board of Directors.Begich served as U.S. Senator from Alaska from 2009 to 2015 and previously served two terms as Mayor of Anchorage from 2003 to 2009. As the latest member of the Board of Directors for ONNIX, he brings with him senior federal and municipal leadership experience, along with deep expertise in economic development, infrastructure, public-private partnerships, and coalition-building across government, business, and community institutions. These perspectives will be important as ONNIX advances through clinical development, regulatory review, and commercial launch.ONNIX is developing technologies intended to improve catheter care and clinical workflows, including catheter lock and flush technology designed to support safer vascular access care. The company’s mission centers on practical, science-driven innovation that supports patient safety, workflow efficiency, and stronger clinical outcomes.“Mark brings an exceptional combination of leadership experience, strategic insight, and real-world understanding of how complex systems move,” said Jared Navarre , CEO of ONNIX. “He understands how policy, business, public institutions, and real-world outcomes intersect, and how to build alignment across stakeholders. We’re excited to have him on the Board as ONNIX continues advancing its work in vascular access and catheter care.”Begich said he is joining ONNIX at a pivotal stage as the company advances its core catheter-care technology in a complex healthcare environment where adoption depends not only on clinical performance but also on workflow fit, provider economics, institutional buying decisions, reimbursement, and measurable improvements in patient care.“I’m honored to join ONNIX and support a team focused on solving real problems in patient care,” said Begich. “Improving safety and outcomes requires both innovation and execution. I look forward to contributing to ONNIX’s mission and helping guide the company’s next stage of growth.”As a Board member, Begich will support ONNIX’s governance, strategy, and external engagement as the company progresses through its clinical and commercial roadmap. His appointment reflects ONNIX’s continued emphasis on experienced leadership, disciplined oversight, and practical execution as it scales.For more information about ONNIX or the announcement, please contact Mark Hashem, Publicist at Otter PR, at mark.hashem@otterpr.com.About Mark BegichMark Begich is a former U.S. Senator, two-term Mayor of Anchorage, and lifelong entrepreneur with experience spanning business, public service, economic development, infrastructure, trade, energy, health care policy, and stakeholder-driven initiatives. He is President and CEO of Northern Compass Group and has served in senior advisory roles across government relations, public policy, and business strategy.About ONNIXONNIX is a medical technology company focused on developing solutions to improve catheter care, vascular access safety, and clinical workflows, including catheter lock and flush technologies. By combining scientific rigor with real-world clinical insight, ONNIX aims to support better outcomes for patients, providers, and healthcare institutions.

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