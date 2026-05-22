Libertarian Candidate for Governor Tom Woodard Suspends Campaign and Endorses Steve Hilton
Woodard calls on all Libertarians to back Steve Hilton for Governor of California.
Hilton added, “We’ve got to cut back this bloated nanny-state, bureaucratic government bossing us around from morning ‘til evening, telling us how to live, how to run our businesses, how to raise our kids, what kind of house to live (in), what kind of car to drive, how to cook our food—endless interference from government has to stop!”
Woodard, a longtime advocate for practical environmental stewardship, limited government, and economic freedom, cited Steve Hilton’s bold vision — including the Smart Conservation Revival plan featuring the California Conservation Corps Alliance — as the best path forward for California. “California is drowning in bureaucracy, runaway costs, wildfires, and failed top-down policies,” Woodard said. “Steve Hilton is now the only candidate with a real plan to restore freedom, properly manage our natural lands, reduce wildfire risk, lower energy and housing costs, and deliver visible results for working families. Aligning with him is the most effective way to advance liberty and practical solutions.” Steve Hilton responded: “Freedom lovers unite! Tom Woodard is a principled fighter for limited government and real environmental stewardship. I’m honored by his endorsement and excited to work together to fix California.” This cross-party alignment underscores a growing coalition focused on practical governance over strict ideology, redirecting resources toward natural carbon sequestration, forest restoration, wildfire prevention, and economic relief without new taxes or burdensome mandates.
About Tom Woodard: Woodard is the founder of Plant with Purpose, an organization that has planted tens of millions of trees worldwide through community-driven restoration. As a Libertarian candidate, he has championed Smart Conservation Revival, abundant energy and water policies, and the slashing of regulatory burdens on California families.
Thomas Jerome Woodard
Woodard for Governor
info@woodardforgovernor2026.com
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