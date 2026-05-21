Kawaii Lab Games Strengthens Its Expansion into Retail Stores Across the United States with Universal Distribution

Kawaii Lab Games expands its retail reach through Universal Distribution, making its full catalog of family card games available to specialty stores across the United States and Canada. Kawaii Lab Games Catalog - May 2026. Carrot BOOM!, Screaming Billy, Tic-Tac Twist, 1-2-3 Monkey Flip, Cruising Duck Mystery, and Battle Match

Kawaii Lab Games adds Universal Distribution to bring its full family card game catalog to U.S. and Canada stores.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kawaii Lab Games, a family-owned company dedicated to creating fast and fun card games with memorable characters, announces a new step in its commercial growth: beginning this month, Universal Distribution has added all Kawaii Lab Games titles to its catalog for distribution to stores across the United States and Canada.This agreement represents an important milestone for Kawaii Lab Games, a brand born from the desire to create screen-free family experiences through easy-to-learn games, quick rounds, memorable characters, and a kawaii visual style that connects with both kids and adults.Universal Distribution is a recognized distributor within the hobby industry, with a presence in categories such as games, trading cards, comics, collectible toys, and figures. The company states that it has served hobby stores in Canada for more than 30 years, while its United States portal also presents Universal as a leading distributor in the hobby industry for more than 37 years.“For us, this is a very important step,” said Daniel López de Medrano Jr., co-founder of Kawaii Lab Games. “Kawaii Lab Games was born as a family project, created around the table, testing ideas, adjusting rules, and looking for that spark that makes everyone laugh together. The fact that our games can now reach more stores through Universal Distribution fills us with excitement and confirms that we are building something with real potential.”The Kawaii Lab Games catalog includes titles designed for modern families looking for accessible, portable, and highly replayable games. Among them are Carrot Boom! , an explosively fun game where a mischievous rabbit can throw a "carrot bomb" at any moment; Screaming Billy , a family-chaos experience where a screaming goat can change the game in seconds; and other titles such as Tic-Tac Twist, 1-2-3 Monkey Flip, Cruising Duck Mystery, and Battle Match. Together, the line combines humor, speed, adorable characters, and easy-to-understand mechanics.The addition of the full Kawaii Lab Games catalog to Universal Distribution will allow game stores, specialty toy stores, hobby shops, and independent retailers across the United States to more easily access the brand’s growing product line.Kawaii Lab Games remains focused on a clear mission: creating family card games that are easy to learn and play. Its products are designed for parents, kids, grandparents, and buyers looking for quick, colorful games with a clear promise: instant fun for the whole family.“We want every game to have its own personality,” added Daniel Jr. “We don’t just want to sell cards, we want to create moments. We want a family to open a box and, within minutes, already be laughing, shouting, competing, and sharing. That is the strength of our brand.”With this new stage of distribution, Kawaii Lab Games strengthens its presence in the U.S. and Canada markets.Retailers interested in carrying Kawaii Lab Games products can find them beginning this month through the Universal Distribution USA catalog.For more information about Kawaii Lab Games, visit:To place an order with Universal Distribution:

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