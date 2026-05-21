Mindset in Motion: Debbi DiMaggio Brings Mindset Leadership to Women’s Council of Realtors® Contra Costa Luncheon

Debbi DiMaggio Mindset In Motion Book Launch

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corcoran Icon Properties’ Piedmont agent Debbi DiMaggio is continuing the rollout of her book and platform Mindset In Motion™, which launched in April 2026 and has since evolved into a framework she applies directly within her real estate practice.

Positioned at the intersection of personal development and professional performance, Mindset In Motion™ centers on discipline, clarity, and consistency, qualities increasingly recognized as essential drivers of success in residential real estate. For DiMaggio, those principles are not theoretical; they are embedded in her approach to business, leadership, and client relationships every day.

“In real estate, mindset directly impacts results,” said DiMaggio. “Your thoughts influence your actions, your communication, your confidence in negotiations, and your ability to stay consistent through changing markets. That’s the power of Mindset In Motion™, turning the right mindset into purposeful action every day in business and life.”

On June 4, DiMaggio will speak solo at a luncheon hosted by the Women’s Council of Realtors® Contra Costa, where she will lead a discussion focused on mindset as a performance tool in real estate. The conversation will explore how discipline, presence, resilience, and clarity impact client relationships, production consistency, and long-term business growth. Following the presentation, DiMaggio will host a book signing for attendees.

The engagement reflects growing industry interest in leadership development and performance strategies that extend beyond market conditions alone. Rather than positioning mindset as inspiration, DiMaggio frames it as a practical component of execution—one that directly influences how agents operate in competitive and evolving markets.

DiMaggio is also scheduled to speak with the Women’s Council of Realtors® San Francisco on September 17.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/mindset-in-motion.

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