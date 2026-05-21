Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State’s Measures to Monitor for Sharks Along Long Island Beaches

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the State’s ongoing efforts to monitor for sharks and other marine life activity along Long Island State Park beaches this summer. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, in collaboration with the Department of Environmental Conservation, continues to enhance surveillance capability, including new drones and operators, to prepare for the busy swimming season.

“As summer approaches, New York State is preparing to safely welcome millions of visitors to our Long Island State Park beaches,” Governor Hochul said. “We continue to improve our surveillance capabilities to monitor for dangerous conditions and help protect beachgoers. I encourage all visitors to remain alert and adhere to the guidance of lifeguards and park staff when visiting the beach.”

Lifeguards, Park Police and park staff actively patrol the beachfront using drones to search the water for sharks or large schools of fish that may attract them. Surveillance capabilities this summer include:

47 drone operators are currently certified within Long Island State Parks including Park Police, lifeguards, and park staff. An additional 20 operators are finishing the certification process and testing to be certified by July 4, for a total of 67 certified drone operators.

16 additional new drones will be added to the fleet, for a total of 46 drones for peak season.

New York State Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “We look forward to welcoming beachgoers to our parks for the summer — and visitor safety remains our top priority. Through enhanced monitoring technology, expanding drone operations and highly trained staff, we are continuing to strengthen our ability to proactively respond to changing ocean conditions and help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Our healthy marine waters are home to many species of wildlife that are the hallmarks of a healthy ecosystem, including multiple shark species. Thanks to Governor Hochul, DEC and our State Parks partners are prepared to provide beachgoers with a safe and enjoyable experience this summer at New York’s many spectacular beaches. Visitors to our Long Island beaches should follow the State’s shark safety guidance and recreate responsibly in coastal areas within our abundant natural marine ecosystem.”

When shark sightings and/or interactions are reported at state beaches, swimming is immediately suspended, and all swimmers are cleared from the water. OPRHP works with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to confirm potential shark sightings and swimming is allowed to resume no sooner than one hour after the last confirmed sighting. Lifeguards, Park Police and park staff stay on high alert and continue active monitoring of the water.

In addition, the Long Island Coastal Awareness Group, comprised of more than 200 individuals from municipalities, agencies, and private beach operators stretching from Queens through Long Island, is notified so they may take appropriate action in their respective jurisdictions.

New Yorkers are encouraged to follow shark safety guidance:

Avoid areas with schools of fish, splashing fish, or diving seabirds

Avoid swimming at dusk, night, and dawn

Avoid murky water

Swim, paddle, and surf in groups

Stay close to shore, where your feet can touch the bottom

Always follow the instructions of lifeguards and Parks staff

While entering any wild environment carries some level of risk, ocean users can take steps to reduce the likelihood of negative interactions with sharks and other marine wildlife. Visitors are encouraged to follow DEC's shark safety guidelines while enjoying New York’s coastal waters.

While human-shark interactions remain rare in New York, Governor Hochul’s investments in beach monitoring and public education continue to help reduce risks this summer.

About Sharks

New York waters are home to more than 13 different species of migratory sharks. Sharks have existed in New York's marine waters for millions of years and humans have shared these waters with them throughout history. Sharks play a vital role in keeping our ocean healthy by regulating and maintaining the balance of intricate marine ecosystems. Sharks remove sick and weak individuals from prey populations, they influence prey distribution and behavior, and prevent other species from monopolizing limited resources and degrading the marine environment. The presence of sharks is a sign of a healthy marine ecosystem. Most sharks along the Atlantic Coast remain at or near historic low abundances since the 1960s; a few are showing slightly increasing abundance.

The following State Park beaches will open May 23 on Long Island, weather permitting: Jones Beach, Robert Moses, Hither Hills and Sunken Meadow. Visit parks.ny.govfor information on hours and admission.