Opening of New Buffalo Harbor State Park Sprayground

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of transformative improvements to Buffalo Harbor State Park, including a new sprayground, buffalo art sculpture and fountain, enhanced accessible playground, café/retail space, public restrooms and park office. The improvements expand affordable recreational opportunities for residents and visitors alike and add further energy to Buffalo’s Outer Harbor waterfront.

“The new and improved Buffalo Harbor State Park boasts new features that will help every member of the family to ‘Get Offline and Get Outside’ in a fun, welcoming and accessible environment,” Governor Hochul said. “The only State Park in the City of Buffalo is a world-class destination to experience the beauty of our Lake Erie waterfront, and I encourage visitors throughout Western New York and beyond to come out and enjoy it this summer.”

The 6,700-square-foot sprayground provides children of all ages an engaging, active play experience and safe way to cool off during Buffalo’s warmer summer months. Designed with multiple zones for different age groups, the sprayground features 162 water elements — including spray jets, misting arches and a dumping bucket. The sprayground includes a number of sustainable design elements, including a specially designed concrete to minimize heat accumulation on play surfaces and will treat and recirculate 11,000 gallons of water per minute to reduce the amount discharged into the city wastewater system. The sprayground will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily weather permitting.

New York State Parks Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “Governor Hochul’s vision for a state-of-the-art waterfront destination has come to life with new opportunities for the public to get outside, cool off, relax and connect with Buffalo’s incredible shoreline. Investments like these strengthen Buffalo Harbor State Park as a vibrant gathering place for residents and visitors and expand access to affordable recreation for all.”

The centerpiece of the project is the signature buffalo sculpture by artist Ai Qiu Hopen. The sculpture is composed of 2,000 individual stainless-steel birds representing 15 bird species native to New York State. Together, the birds form an open stainless-steel buffalo, measuring 18 feet wide and 13 feet tall. The unique artwork symbolizes how individual acts of compassion and connection come together to create collective strength — and reflects the shared humanity that unites communities. The sculpture is expected to become a featured attraction and popular gathering point along Buffalo’s waterfront.

Additional improvements include:

An expanded playground including universally accessible elements, featuring swinging, spinning and zip-line elements

Dedicated space for food trucks

A fully electric café and retail space, park office with public restrooms and multi-use space

Native plantings throughout the park

Updated park furnishings, including pergola swings overlooking the harbor

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “This new sprayground is a fun, affordable way for Western New York children and families to beat the heat this summer and enjoy Buffalo’s beautiful waterfront. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued investments in Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, making it a more accessible, family-friendly and welcoming destination for residents and visitors.”

Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera said, “Investing in our New York State Parks means investing in the health, culture, and quality of life of our communities. These exciting improvements at Buffalo Harbor State Park not only create new opportunities for families to enjoy the outdoors, but also showcase the importance of supporting local artists and public art that reflects the spirit of Western New York. The signature buffalo sculpture will stand as a powerful symbol of creativity, connection and civic pride along our waterfront. I commend Governor Hochul for continuing to prioritize investments that strengthen our parks, celebrate our artistic community and enhance Buffalo’s growing waterfront destination for residents and visitors alike.”

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said, “These improvements are making Buffalo’s Outer Harbor even more vibrant and welcoming while preserving the character that makes it such a special part of our city. As a city on the shores of Lake Erie, Buffalo should have waterfront spaces that are accessible, family-friendly and built for people to enjoy year-round. From the new sprayground and playground to the public gathering spaces along the harbor, these investments are helping create the kind of waterfront experience Buffalo families deserve.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “Just in time for summer, the new Buffalo Harbor State Park Sprayground has arrived and will be ready to cool off park visitors during the upcoming hot weather. Thanks to Governor Hochul, the Outer Harbor continues to improve and this project is sure to add to the number of waterfront visitors. Along with the new must-see ‘Buffalo’ sculpture that is sure to become a waterfront favorite, this summer is shaping up to be an exciting one at Buffalo Harbor State Park.”

The project was designed by WSP, Architectural Resources, Fisher Associates and Aquatix, and construction work was performed by Mark Cerrone Inc., Danforth, Fry Electric, Burgio and Campofelice and many others. Construction management was by LiRo-Hill.

The improvements build on Governor Hochul’s commitment to expanding green spaces and creating more opportunities for children and families to get outside, unplug and play. The FY 2026-27 Executive Budget includes $340 million for OPRHP to continue enhancing and improving state parks across New York.

The upgrades to Buffalo Harbor State Park also advance Governor Hochul’s broader vision for Buffalo’s Outer Harbor by expanding waterfront access, enhancing recreation, and supporting year-round activity. These improvements build on the successful 2024 opening of Terminal B and complement plans to welcome Great Lake cruise ships to Buffalo, further strengthening tourism and economic activity along the waterfront district.