Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper Announces Winning Entries in 2026 Ag Week Photo Contest
Georgia Department of Agriculture
Tyler J Harper, Commissioner
19 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30334
Thu, May 21 2026
ATLANTA, GA— Today, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper announced the winners of the 2026 Georgia Ag Week Photo Contest, recognizing the people, landscapes, and traditions that make agriculture Georgia’s number one industry. The submitted photographs showcased the diversity and beauty of Georgia agriculture while highlighting the hardworking producers who help feed and fuel communities across the state, nation, and globe.
“We received hundreds of outstanding submissions for the 2026 Ag Week Photo Contest, and we’re grateful to the farm families and communities who shared their unique stories through these images,” said Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “These photos capture the heart of Georgia agriculture — from the people who work the land to the beauty of our rural communities — and we’re proud to recognize this year’s winners while showcasing the strength of Georgia’s #1 industry.”
After thoughtful consideration, we are excited to announce our 'Overall Winner' along with winners in several distinct categories: 'Faces of Agriculture,' 'Open Pastures and Growing Fields,' 'Tools of the Trade,' 'Urban Agriculture,' and 'Youth Photography.' These impressive photos will be featured in the 2027 edition of the Georgia Grown Magazine, out later this year. They will also be showcased throughout the Georgia Department of Agriculture's social media channels, as a way to celebrate our state’s #1 industry – agriculture.
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About the Georgia Department of Agriculture and Georgia Grown
The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) is dedicated to advancing Georgia's agricultural industry through effective regulation, support, and innovative marketing initiatives. The GDA ensures food safety, promotes plant and animal health, and drives economic growth, focusing on maintaining high standards in agriculture to uphold Georgia's reputation as the state's number one industry. A key component of the GDA's efforts is the Georgia Grown program, a dynamic marketing and economic development initiative designed to promote products grown or made in Georgia. By championing local farmers and businesses and encouraging Georgians to buy locally produced goods, Georgia Grown supports the state's economy and enhances consumer awareness of Georgia's agricultural products.
Georgia Department of Agriculture
Tyler J Harper, Commissioner
19 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30334
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