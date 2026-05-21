Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper Announces Winning Entries in 2026 Ag Week Photo Contest

ATLANTA, GA— Today, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper announced the winners of the 2026 Georgia Ag Week Photo Contest, recognizing the people, landscapes, and traditions that make agriculture Georgia’s number one industry. The submitted photographs showcased the diversity and beauty of Georgia agriculture while highlighting the hardworking producers who help feed and fuel communities across the state, nation, and globe.

“We received hundreds of outstanding submissions for the 2026 Ag Week Photo Contest, and we’re grateful to the farm families and communities who shared their unique stories through these images,” said Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “These photos capture the heart of Georgia agriculture — from the people who work the land to the beauty of our rural communities — and we’re proud to recognize this year’s winners while showcasing the strength of Georgia’s #1 industry.”

After thoughtful consideration, we are excited to announce our 'Overall Winner' along with winners in several distinct categories: 'Faces of Agriculture,' 'Open Pastures and Growing Fields,' 'Tools of the Trade,' 'Urban Agriculture,' and 'Youth Photography.' These impressive photos will be featured in the 2027 edition of the Georgia Grown Magazine, out later this year. They will also be showcased throughout the Georgia Department of Agriculture's social media channels, as a way to celebrate our state’s #1 industry – agriculture.

Overall Winner

"Family Tradition" by Brandon Walker

Faces of Agriculture Winner

"Growing Generations" by Shannan Blanchard

Open Pastures & Growing Fields Winner

"Sunrise" by Jennifer Blanton

Tools of the Trade Winner

"Idled in the White" by Joseph Shimko

Urban Agriculture Winner

"The Beginning" by Bruce Dewey

Youth Photography Winner

"Charolais Calf" by Alayna Horne

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