The Right Productions Builds on the Success of Detroit’s Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre with New Georgia Expansion

How Shahida Mausi Is Transforming Entertainment Venues into Engines of Culture, Connection and Economic Growth

“Our mission remains consistent: create spaces where people feel welcomed, inspired and proud of where they live,” — Shahida Mausi President The Right Productions, Inc

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For nearly three decades, Shahida Mausi and The Right Productions, Inc. have helped define what it means for an entertainment venue to serve as more than a stage. Founded in 1996, The Right Productions has built a national reputation in entertainment production, venue management and community-centered programming. Today, that legacy is expanding from Detroit’s riverfront to Clayton County, Georgia, with the opening of The Arena at Southlake, a new multi-purpose venue designed to become a cultural, educational and economic hub for the region.

The Arena at Southlake, located in Morrow, Georgia, is an 8,000-seat facility that will host concerts, sporting events, graduations, community gatherings, conventions and large-scale experiences. What began as a way for Clayton County Public Schools to create a permanent home for graduations and milestone student events has grown into a broader vision for community impact — one that aligns closely with Mausi’s decades-long work of transforming venues into places of pride, opportunity and connection.

Through her ownership and leadership of The Right Productions, Mausi brings a proven model to Southlake — one that has already helped shape one of Detroit’s most iconic entertainment destinations: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. Located along Detroit’s riverfront, The Aretha has become far more than a concert venue. For decades, it has served as a cultural gathering place where generations of Detroiters have come together to celebrate music, community and the city’s rich artistic legacy.

Under the management and vision of The Right Productions, The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre has evolved into one of the most recognized outdoor entertainment venues in the Midwest, attracting national touring artists, legendary performers and thousands of concertgoers each summer. The venue has become synonymous with Detroit summers, helping drive tourism, support local businesses and showcase the city’s vibrant music and cultural scene on a national stage.

This year holds even greater significance as The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre celebrates more than 40 years as one of Detroit’s treasured entertainment landmarks. The 2026 summer concert season continues that tradition with a dynamic lineup of nationally recognized artists and signature events that reinforce The Aretha’s status as a must-visit destination on Detroit’s riverfront. The venue’s continued success demonstrates how entertainment spaces can serve as catalysts for civic pride, economic activity and meaningful community experiences.

Mausi’s leadership has also helped redefine what venue management can look like. Beyond concerts, The Right Productions has consistently focused on creating opportunities for community engagement, youth exposure to careers in entertainment and production, partnerships with local organizations and programming that reflects the diversity and culture of the communities it serves. That philosophy now becomes a cornerstone of The Arena at Southlake.

Now, with The Arena at Southlake, The Right Productions is building on that same foundation in a new market. The venue represents more than expansion; it reflects Mausi’s belief that entertainment spaces can help strengthen communities, support local business, create jobs and expose young people to careers in production, hospitality, sports, operations and live events.

The Arena at Southlake is expected to generate economic activity for nearby restaurants, hotels and businesses while also creating new opportunities for residents and students. Its location inside Southlake Mall adds another layer of significance, helping reimagine a familiar community destination as a modern gathering space where education, entertainment and economic development intersect.

“Our mission remains consistent: create spaces where people feel welcomed, inspired and proud of where they live, said Mausi. “From Detroit’s iconic Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre to The Arena at Southlake in Georgia, we will continue to demonstrate how entertainment venues can become engines of culture, connection, economic growth and long-term community impact.

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