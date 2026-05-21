Recovery Innovations Celebrates Crisis Services Innovation Award for The Crisis Jam

The Crisis Jam and its Founders, Recovery Innovations and Behavioral Health Link, receive the AAS 2026 Crisis Services Innovation Award

Recovery Innovations Recognized at the 2026 American Association of Suicidology Annual Conference for Advancing Crisis Care Field Through Crisis Jam Network

We launched the Jam during one of the most difficult behavioral health crises our country and world had faced in generations. The pandemic isolated us, but the promise of 988 ignited us.” — David Covington, CEO & President of Recovery Innovations

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recovery Innovations is proud to announce that The Crisis Jam has received the Crisis Services Innovation Award at the American Association of Suicidology (AAS) 2026 Annual Conference.The Crisis Jam is a weekly professional learning community that brings together national and international crisis service providers, policymakers, thought leaders, researchers, and lived experience leaders to advance the field of crisis care, suicide prevention, and recovery-oriented systems.Co-founded by Recovery Innovations and Behavioral Health Link in collaboration with partners including the National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors (NASMHPD), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), NAMI, Advocates for Human Potential (AHP), the Huntsman Mental Health Institute and many others, The Crisis Jam has convened nearly every week since 2020.The Crisis Services Innovation Award recognizes organizations whose leadership, collaboration, and innovation have significantly advanced the practice of suicide prevention and crisis response. The recognition reflects the intentional and participatory design of The Crisis Jam to bring together diverse voices from across the crisis continuum to challenge assumptions, accelerate learning, and help build stronger systems of care.“On behalf of Recovery Innovations, I am deeply honored to accept the Crisis Services Innovation Award for The Crisis Jam,” said David Covington, CEO & President of Recovery Innovations. “We launched the Jam during one of the most difficult behavioral health crises our country and world had faced in generations. The pandemic isolated us, but the promise of 988 ignited us.That shared purpose — alongside curiosity, urgency, and human connection — helped create a space where people could come together to imagine something different: a crisis response system rooted not in fear, punishment, or fragmentation, but in compassion, recovery, and care. I’m deeply grateful to our partners, hosts, speakers, participants, and staff who continue to create the magic of The Crisis Jam every single week.”Video highlights from the award presentation can be viewed here: Crisis Jam 2026 Innovation Award Highlights To learn more about Recovery Innovations and The Crisis Jam, visit recoveryinnovations.org or CrisisJam.com About Recovery InnovationsRecovery Innovations, formerly known as RI International, is a nonprofit organization specializing in crisis recovery care for mental health and substance use issues, providing services such as crisis centers, outpatient programs, and consulting services globally. Founded in 1990, the organization focuses on empowering people to recover by creating innovative, peer-powered programs, advocating for a recovery-oriented, trauma-informed approach, and offering training to advance best practices in the field. Visit recoveryinnovations.org.About The Crisis JamThe Crisis Jam is an award-winning weekly professional education network focused on transforming crisis care, suicide prevention, and recovery-oriented systems through connection, curiosity, debate, storytelling and collaboration. Join live via Zoom or watch via livestream every Wednesday. To register for the Zoom or to learn more, please visit CrisisJam.com

Crisis Jam 2026 AAS Crisis Services Innovation Award Highlights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.