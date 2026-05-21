Dr. Robert Durrans of Mountain Peaks Family Practice Honored for More Than 30 Years of Service with Intermountain Health

Utah County physician recognized at Annual Canyons Region Physician and APP Tenure Recognition Banquet for decades of patient-centered family medicine

At Mountain Peaks, we believe healthcare works best when connection supports better communication, stronger trust, and better long-term outcomes.” — Dr. Robert Durrans, owner and practitioner

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Peaks Family Practice announced today that Dr. Robert Durrans will be honored this evening by Intermountain Health at the Annual Canyons Region Physician and APP Tenure Recognition Banquet. The recognition celebrates more than three decades of dedicated service to patients across Utah County and the broader Utah healthcare community.

The event, held at the Doty Family Education Center Auditorium at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, recognizes physicians and advanced practice providers who have served Intermountain Health for 30 years or more — a milestone reflecting long-term professional commitment, continuity of care, and lasting impact on the communities they serve.

The banquet is hosted by outgoing Canyons Region Chief Medical Officer Robert Hoesch, MD, incoming Chief Medical Officer Miles Hawley, MD, and Rebekah Couper-Noles, Vice President of Medical Group for the Canyons Region.

For Dr. Durrans, the recognition reflects a career centered on long-term relationships with patients and families throughout Utah County. Over more than 30 years in practice, he has cared for multiple generations of families, helping guide patients through every stage of life.

“Thirty years in medicine teaches you that the most important part of healthcare is trust,” said Dr. Durrans, owner and lead physician at Mountain Peaks Family Practice. “I’ve had the privilege of walking with patients through both difficult seasons and joyful milestones. That continuity is what makes this work meaningful.”

Throughout his career, Dr. Durrans has built a reputation for personalized, preventive, relationship-based care. At Mountain Peaks Family Practice, he has helped foster a clinical culture focused on accessibility, long-term wellness, and meaningful physician-patient relationships.

“At Mountain Peaks, we believe healthcare works best when patients truly know their physician — and their physician truly knows them,” Dr. Durrans added. “That kind of connection supports better communication, stronger trust, and better long-term outcomes.”

The recognition comes at a time when healthcare organizations nationwide continue to face growing demand for primary care services and increasing pressure on physicians and care teams. Dr. Durrans’ long-standing commitment to community-based family medicine highlights the enduring importance of experienced physicians who remain deeply connected to the patients and communities they serve.

Mountain Peaks Family Practice continues to provide comprehensive care to individuals and families throughout Utah County with an emphasis on personalized medicine, prevention, and continuity of care.

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

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Located in Provo, Utah, Mountain Peaks Family Practice provides comprehensive primary and family healthcare with a focus on personalized medicine, preventive care, and long-term patient relationships. Led by Dr. Robert Durrans, the practice serves individuals and families throughout Utah County with an emphasis on compassionate, accessible, community-centered care.

Learn more at https://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.

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