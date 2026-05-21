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The House of Pontiovi Expands to Palm Beach, Launching New Atelier for Residential and Historic Preservation Projects

House of Pontovi Palm Beach Atelier

The House of Pontiovi, an award-winning ultra-luxury interior design firm, is pleased to announce the opening of its second Atelier in Palm Beach, Florida.

We are thrilled to establish a presence in Palm Beach and become part of such a vibrant, dynamic community... bringing our passion for luxury interior design to South Florida”
— Stephen Taglianetti
PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The House of Pontiovi, an award-winning ultra-luxury interior design firm, is pleased to announce the opening of its second Atelier in Palm Beach, Florida. This new location will serve as a strategic hub for the firm’s expanding portfolio of residential and historic preservation projects throughout South Florida. The firm’s primary design headquarters remains in Beverly Hills, California.

Founded in 1996 by Constance Flanigan, a renowned Los Angeles-based interior designer, The House of Pontiovi has established itself as a leader in the ultra-luxury market. Distinguished by its commitment to creating timeless, elegant environments, the firm has earned numerous accolades for its distinguished work. The expansion into Palm Beach represents a significant milestone in the company’s continued national growth.

The Palm Beach studio will enhance the firm’s ability to provide high-touch service to its South Florida clientele. Supported by a team of highly skilled designers and architects, The House of Pontiovi specializes in bespoke interiors that reflect each client’s unique style. Notably, the firm maintains full control over quality and craftsmanship by manufacturing all custom furniture within its own U.S.-based facilities.

In addition to residential design, the Palm Beach Atelier will focus on historic preservation, honoring the region’s rich architectural heritage while seamlessly integrating modern design elements.

"We are thrilled to establish a presence in Palm Beach and become part of such a vibrant, dynamic community," said Stephen Taglianetti, Principal and CEO of The House of Pontiovi. "We look forward to bringing our passion for luxury interior design to South Florida and continuing to create enduring, beautiful spaces for our clients."

The House of Pontiovi’s Palm Beach Atelier is now open and accepting new commissions.

For more information about the firm and its portfolio, please visit www.pontovi.com or follow us on Instagram at @houseofpontovi.

Contact: Trevor Edmonds

The House of Pontovi
info@pontiovi.com
(213) 733-5928
Website: https://www.pontovi.com/
Design & Furniture: https://www.instagram.com/houseofpontovi/
Home: https://pontovihome.com/
Real Estate Advisory: https://www.pontovi.com/real-estate-advisory
Stone: http://alturastoneandtile.com
Quarry: https://metamarmarble.com/

Trevor Edmond
House of Pontovi
+1 213-733-5928
email us here
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The House of Pontiovi Expands to Palm Beach, Launching New Atelier for Residential and Historic Preservation Projects

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