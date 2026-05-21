Alejandro Abatino Proposes Blockchain-Based Logistics Model Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Alejandro Abatino with Argentine Consul General Marcelo Gilardoni during discussions at the Argentine Consulate in Miami related to football logistics and international sporting events ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

By: Agusto Avila

The biggest challenge in football logistics is never what you planned for, it’s solving the unexpected problems without disrupting the operation.” — Alejandro Abatino, Argentina

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami, FL - As preparations accelerate for the 2026 FIFA World Cup across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, organizers and industry professionals are increasingly focused on one of the tournament’s biggest operational challenges: managing the movement of millions of fans, athletes, officials, sponsors, and delegations across multiple countries while maintaining security, coordination, and a high-level fan experience.Among those contributing to that discussion is Alejandro Abatino, President & CEO of CABAN LLC, a company specializing in football logistics, hospitality coordination, and operational support for elite football events, clubs, federations, players, and international sports delegations.With FIFA expanding the tournament to 48 national teams and 16 host cities, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to become the largest in football history. Analysts project record-breaking levels of tourism, transportation demand, and cross-border fan movement throughout North America.According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Pew Research Center, Hispanic audiences continue to represent one of the fastest-growing demographics connected to soccer consumption in the United States, with the tournament expected to generate billions in tourism, hospitality, and sports business activity.Abatino, who has spent nearly three decades working in international football operations, believes modern football events require a more adaptable and integrated approach to logistics.“The biggest challenge in football logistics is never what you planned for, it’s solving the unexpected problems without disrupting the operation,” Abatino explained.Throughout his career, Abatino has worked around FIFA World Cup activities, Copa América tournaments, CONCACAF-related events, international club tours, and national team delegations across multiple countries. His work has included logistics and operational coordination connected to football federations, professional clubs, executives, VIP groups, and elite football environments surrounding the Argentina National Team and the Messi family during major international competitions.“Football operations are unpredictable by nature,” he said. “Flights change, transportation schedules change, hotels change, and security situations can change very quickly. The operation has to continue functioning no matter what is happening behind the scenes.”During recent international competitions, Abatino has reorganized transportation and hospitality logistics in real time due to unexpected operational changes involving players, delegations, and VIP groups connected to elite football environments.Earlier this year, Abatino also participated in strategic discussions at the Argentine Consulate in Miami related to logistics, hospitality coordination, fan mobility, and operational planning ahead of major international football events expected to take place in the United States in the coming years.As international football events continue growing in scale, Abatino has become an advocate for incorporating blockchain technology into sports logistics and fan management systems. His proposed model, developed under the name EliteFan Global, seeks to improve fan verification, credential management, hospitality coordination, access systems, and operational coordination during large sporting events.“Blockchain is not about cryptocurrency in this case,” Abatino explained. “It’s about trust, verification, and managing information efficiently during events where millions of people are traveling across multiple cities and countries at the same time.”Interest in blockchain applications within the sports industry has grown significantly in recent years, particularly among football clubs and organizations in Europe and South America exploring digital credential systems and fan authentication technologies.Beyond the technology itself, Abatino believes the 2026 FIFA World Cup represents a transformational opportunity for soccer in the United States and for the broader sports tourism industry throughout North America.“This World Cup will leave a long-term impact far beyond the matches themselves,” he said. “It will accelerate investment in infrastructure, tourism, hospitality, media, and the overall professionalization of football operations throughout the region.”Abatino will present concepts related to football logistics, fan mobility, hospitality coordination, and blockchain-based operational systems at conferences, industry discussions, and media appearances in Miami ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including discussions with TYC Miami, the U.S.-based branch of one of Argentina’s most recognized football media networks.Abatino is also the author of the forthcoming book *Del Potrero a la Blockchain: Logística, hospitalidad y tecnología en los megaeventos deportivos*, focused on football logistics, sports hospitality, and emerging technologies in global sporting events.

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