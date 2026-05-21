Ancestoring: Understanding Records, Family & Ourselves. Front Cover

Ancestoring examines records, family narratives, and cultural legacy across generations of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders

If you read only one book this year, Ancestoring: Understanding Records, Family, and Ourselves by Darcie Hind Posz should be that book.” — Lori Samuelson, Genealogy at Heart

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ancestoring Explores Identity, Heritage, and Genealogy Through the AANHPI Experience

New work examines records, family narratives, and cultural legacy across generations

The new book, Ancestoring: Understanding Records, Family, and Ourselves, by Darcie Hind Posz, offers a compelling exploration of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) experience, presenting it as a microcosm of identity, migration, and cultural continuity. Through a deeply personal and analytical lens, the work traces author Posz’s family history, beginning with her grandfather—born in Hawaii to parents of Hawaiian, English, and likely Japanese descent—who relocated to southeast Iowa following military service in the 1940s. Two generations later, Posz reflects the broader diaspora: geographically distanced from ancestral lands, yet enduringly connected through lineage.

Structured in three parts—Understanding Records, Family, and Ourselves—Ancestoring examines how genealogical records, familial decisions, and personal perspectives shape both individual identity and the narratives genealogists reconstruct. The work highlights the importance of recognizing both the distinctiveness and shared motivations across cultures, particularly when heritage is formally acknowledged, such as during commemorative months.

Central to the discussion is the concept of kuni (国), the Japanese term for land, country, or homeland. Ancestoring explores how ancestors navigated complex relationships with homeland—some maintaining deep nostalgia, others adapting to a “double culture” shaped by emigration.

The work also emphasizes the role of “cultural baggage”—the biases, contexts, and lived realities that influence both the subjects of records and the genealogists interpreting them. By addressing these factors, Ancestoring provides practical approaches to understanding how identity and perspective shape genealogical research.

Focusing on Chinese, Japanese, and Hawaiian kinship systems, Ancestoring places cultural context and self-reflection at the forefront, encouraging a more nuanced objective, and empathetic approach to family history.

About the Author

Posz is a genealogist and writer whose work centers on identity, migration, and the interpretation of historical records through cultural context. She is a Fellow of the American Society of Genealogists.

Media Contact:

[Joe Garonzik, Marketing Director, Genealogical.com. 410 804 1558, or jgaronzi@genealogical.com]

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